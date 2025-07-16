Aura Minerals prices United States IPO at US$24.25 per share

Share this article

Aura Minerals Inc. [ORA-TSX, ORAAF-OTCQX, AURA32-B3] said it has priced its U.S. initial public offering of 8.1 million common shares at an offering price of US$24.25 per share. The company said its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will start trading today (July 16, 2025) under the ticker symbol AUGO.

Aura said it has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.21 million common shares at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The principal purposes of this offering are to transfer Aura’s principal listing venue to a stock exchange in the United States equity market, which the company believes will increase the liquidity of its common shares, as well as strengthen and diversify its shareholder base through broader access to global capital markets.

Aura has said it remains on track to achieve its 2025 guidance of 266,000 to 300,000 GEO.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metals projects in the Americas. The company now has five operating mines, including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the Apoena (EPP) and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the Minosa (San Adres) gold mine in Honduras. The company’s development projects include Borborema and Matupa, both in Brazil.

During the first quarte of 2025, Aura commenced operations at its fifth mine, Borborema, among the company’s largest and lowest-cost operations. As the mine commenced operations at the end of March, 2025, no production volumes were not recorded in the first quarter. Borberema was completed on schedule, within 19 months, and on budget with a total capex (capital expenditure) of US$188 million. Aura expects to produce between 33,000 and 40,000 ounces from the operation in 2025.

In addition to the listing, Aura said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue strengthening its business, which includes funding the component of the upfront cash payment for the acquisition of Mineracao Sierra Grande S.A. (MSG), upon and subject to closing, and any potential incremental capital expenditures required at MSG.

MSG owns the Mineracao Sierra Grande gold mine in Brazill. Aura announced in June, 2025 that it was acquiring the asset from AngloGold Ashanti Plc.

Proceeds will also be used to provide incremental liquidity and financial flexibility to support the execution of its current strategic growth initiatives, including the advancement of its current development projects and for exploration initiatives to expand mineral reserves and resources in its portfolio.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange Wednesday, Aura shares eased 3.7% or $1.37 to $35.42. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $39.45 and $35.22.

