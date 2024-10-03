Aurania Discovers Nickel-rich Beach Placers in France and Signs Memoranda of Understanding

Share this article

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) (“Aurania” or the “Company”). Aurania has signed non-binding Memoranda of Understanding (“MOUs”) with the Communes of Ogliastro and Nonza in Cap Corse, Northern Corsica, France, through Aurania’s wholly-owned subsidiary Corsica Ressources S.A. for the exploitation of heavy mineral beach placers that are highly enriched in nickel (Ni) and other metals. Analysis by Activation Laboratories Ltd (Actlabs) of Ancaster, Ontario, of a heavy mineral concentrate produced by simple gold panning the beach sand by hand yielded an assay of 50.4% nickel, 0.701% cobalt (Co), and 0.476% copper (Cu). A Mozley gravity table concentrate of magnetic beach sand performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario yielded 40.1% nickel. These nickel grades are far in excess of any known hard rock deposits to our knowledge. The Management of Aurania was quick to realize the significance of this “discovery” and has worked over the last year with the Mineral Resources Department of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Interministral Delegation for the Provision of Critical Minerals and Strategic Metals as well as various levels of Government within Corsica.

Aurania’s Consultant Geologist, Stefan Ansermet, located a Geological Survey of France (BRGM) report from 1968 entitled “Le problème du nickel dans le serpentines de Corse” (The problem of nickel in the serpentinites of Corsica) which contained a one-paragraph reference to an accumulation of natural nickel-iron alloy (awaruite) on the beach of Albo, originating from asbestos mine waste that had been disposed of in the Mediterranean Sea. At the Canari open-pit mine, processed mine waste was dumped in the sea from 1948-1965. This has been broken up by storms and tides and travelled up to six kilometres along the coast and silted up two historic ports: Albo and Nonza. The awaruite mineral resides within the serpentinite host rock which in the surf has been naturally attrition milled. In the historical data a minus 2 millimetre fraction of beach sand from Albo, concentrated by heavy liquids, gave a Ni assay more than double the typical grade of mine waste. Aurania’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron examined satellite images on Google Earth and found what appeared to be beach placers of black sand on the nearby Nonza Beach (Figure 1). Within days, Mr. Ansermet travelled to Corsica and confirmed that there were indeed black sand accumulations on the beach (Figure 2). Subsequently, 130 kilos of sand were taken on a N-S traverse of Nonza beach. ALS-Chemex Laboratories determined that 31.7% of this raw material was magnetic through Davis Tube recovery. This magnetic sand is made up of free particles of awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) and magnetite (Fe 3 O 4 ). In the areas of black sand placer, the awaruite and magnetite content approaches 100%. Awaruite is a natural Ni-Fe mineral alloy with a composition approximating stainless steel with 77-83% Ni. Though the initial source of the awaruite was asbestos mine waste, there is no present hazard on the beaches according to the French National Institute of Industrial Environment and Risks. Both awaruite and magnetite are heavy minerals and easily recovered from beach sand by gravity techniques that are similar to placer gold recovery. Both minerals are also highly magnetic, and the magnetic susceptibility differences between magnetite and awaruite is such that they can easily be separated. The technology is simple, cheap, and well understood. No chemicals are used in the recovery. The awaruite product can be dried, bagged and shipped to a potential smelter or battery-grade nickel sulphate producer. SGS Labs (Lakefield) is currently working on the 130 kg sample to determine the most efficient means of separating out awaruite.

Dr. Barron commented, “A nickel prospect where a potential nickel-matte furnace feedstock requires no need for drilling, blasting, or beneficiation, and can possibly be shipped from Corsica direct to a purchaser sounds like a dream scenario. Encouraging local community support makes this even more attractive. I would like to thank Stefan Ansermet for alerting Aurania to this exceptional opportunity.”

Although this does represent a considerable departure from Aurania’s on-going copper and gold exploration project in Ecuador, Dr. Barron, who has considerable experience in commercial heavy mineral recovery, immediately recognized the economic significance of this phenomenon and initiated a project of geological investigation. Though artificial, it is believed that these are the sole alluvial concentrations of nickel known on Earth and that they potentially constitute a major resource of the metal heretofore unrecognized. According to the BRGM, more than 11Mt of processed serpentinite grading 0.2% Ni were dumped in the sea. However, the beach pebbles are predominantly larger than the historical 3 cm crushing width, suggesting that large amounts of development rock from stripping was also disposed of in the sea. At this juncture, the Company has not determined a Resource or Reserve.

Figure 1: Much evidence of Beach Placer concentration indicated by arrows (taken August 7, 2020) Google Earth (cf. Hou et al., 2017). Carried by longshore drift southwards 6 kilometres from the abandoned open pit mine to Nonza. This beach is approximately 1350 metres long and 350 metres at its widest. The beach placers are believed to be very high grade.

Figure 2: One of many beach placer accumulations of Black Sand (awaruite and magnetite). Boot imprints in the foreground for scale. Grains of magnetite extracted from Black Sand by attraction to a simple magnet, inset photo.

Figure 3: Fairly pure concentrate of awaruite in a gold pan. This material assayed 50.1% nickel. Awaruite is present as silvery scales which tarnish yellow. Maximum grain size is approximately 2 mm.

Figure 4: Historical airphoto on the left and present-day photo on the right, showing the progradation of the beaches over time.

Figure 5: Nonza Beach, Corsica

Independently published studies have concluded that heavy metals (Ni, Co, Cu) are leaching from the beach material and contaminating marine life. The beaches themselves appear to be entirely sterile. We consider our Project equally as a critical metals recovery project and a “clean up operation”. Both of these are “wins” for the planet.

The Company has retained SGS Laboratories/Lakefield to determine the best method for awaruite commercial recovery. SGS has sent a Geologist to Corsica to verify the material above and to take umpire samples. His report is pending receipt of final assays. The Company has also retained IHC Mining B.V. a Netherlands-based company, which specializes in dredging solutions, that is currently preparing a scoping study to best advise on suitable heavy mineral recovery methods and equipment.

Technical Information

All sampling reported in this release was supervised by project geologists, including chain of custody. Hand sediment panning and alluvial grab samples have been prepared at the indicated laboratories, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. A portion of the material is stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program. Rock samples are reconnaissance select grab samples that display mineralization and assay results may not be representative of, nor verify economically mineable mineralization.

Qualified Persons:

The geological information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Aurania’s VP Exploration, Mr. Jean-Paul Pallier, MSc. Mr. Pallier is a designated EurGeol by the European Federation of Geologists and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucú Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

