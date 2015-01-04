Aurion, B2Gold drill 0.99 g/t gold over 16.35 metres at Kutuvuoma, Finland

Share this article

Aurion Resources Ltd. [AU-TSXV; AIRRF-OTCQX] reported results for 22 holes from the 2023 drilling program on the Aurion-B2Gold Kutuvuoma joint venture (JV), operated by B2Gold Corp. [BTO-TSX; BTG-NYSE American; B2G-NSX] in the Central Lapland greenstone belt in northern Finland.

Summary: Vuoma – discovery of gold mineralization 2.7 km south of Helmi: 1.33 g/t gold over 8.30 metres from 133.60 metres (VUO23007). Mineralization is proximal to mainly untested 20-plus km southern domain boundary; 15 km along strike from the Kaaresselka prospect (Aurion 100%).

Helmi – mineralization extended toward east: 1.21 g/t gold over 9.20 metres from 392 metres (IKK23045); identification of additional mineralized shoots.

Kutuvuoma – new zones of gold mineralization: 1.43 g/t gold over 10.45 metres from 261.70 mietres (KU23011). New zones south of historic mineralization. Expanded drill program with 4,500 metres planned for second half of 2023: Total 2023 drill program was increased to 12,500 metres. Drilling to commence in September.

“The discovery of new gold mineralization on the southern domain boundary, and the identification of additional gold mineralized zones at Kutuvuoma and Helmi, represent significant results from the recent drilling program,” commented Matti Talikka, Aurion CEO. “The discoveries of Helmi and Ikkari (Rupert Resources) in proximity to the northern domain boundary suggest that these major structures are prospective for the deposition of gold. The new discovery further supports the gold prospectivity of the 20-plus km long, mainly untested, southern domain boundary that also hosts Aurion’s Kaaresselka prospect.”

A total of 8,156.10 metres of diamond core drilling has been completed to date on the JV properties in 2023. The drill program was designed to test several new target areas, and for the existence of additional mineralized zones or extensions to known mineralization at Helmi and Kutuvuoma.

A total of 4,500 metres of drilling is planned for the second half of 2023, increasing the total drilling to over 12,500 metres from the initially planned 10,500 metres.

The plan will include follow-up drilling on the newly identified mineralized zones, as well as scout drill holes testing additional targets on the JV properties. In addition, generative work including base of till sampling, top of bedrock sampling and geophysical surveys continue during 2023.

The budget for 2023 is unchanged at CAN$10.4 million. Aurion is fully financed to contribute its 30% share of the planned expenditure.

The JV (30% Aurion/70% B2Gold) covers approximately 347 km2 along the major crustal scale Sirkka Shear Zone in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt and includes a number of discoveries such as Helmi (2.05 g/t Au over 77.50 m), Kutuvuoma (16.47 g/t Au over 11.0 m), Soretiavuoma (48 g/t Au over 1.1 m), Sinerma (0.54 g/t Au over 40.2 m), Kiekeromaa (5.8 g/t Au over 5.0 m) and Kettukuusikko (4.33 g/t Au over 20.4 m). B2Gold is the operator of the JV.

