Aurion Resources drills 4.42 g/t gold over 32.55 metres at Kaaresselkä, Risti property, Finland

Aurion Resources Ltd. [TSXV: AU; OTCQX: AIRRF] reported results for ten holes drilled at the Kaaresselkä area of the wholly owned Risti property, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland.

Summary: Mineralized system extended along strike and at depth at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area); 4.42 g/t gold over 32.55 metres from 267.80 metres, including 72.80 g/t Au over 1.00 m from 272.00 m, and 4.29 g/t Au over 4.45 m from 308.55 m (KS25111); 100 m below the intercept of 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m (KS25097); 4.69 g/t Au over 3.00 m from 68.75 m (KS25108); 90 m above the intercept of 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m from 162.10 m (KS25097).

Gold was intersected 1,050 metres along strike and to 250 metres depth.

Further results are pending and exploration activities are ongoing. Drill holes have targeted potential extensions of the mineralized system at the Kaaresselkä area.

“The intercept of 4.42 g/t Au over 32.55 m provides meaningful information on the potential for scale and growth of the mineral endowment at Kaaresselkä. These results are interpreted to extend the mineralized system 100 m below the previously released intercept of 7.92 g/t Au over 13.60 m,” commented Matti Talikka, CEO of Aurion. “We continue to be impressed by the strength of deformation and alteration along the structural corridor at the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä area) where mineralization has been intersected over 1,050 metres along strike and to 250 metres depth and remains open in multiple directions. Further results are pending, and the continuation of the drilling program will target potential extensions of the mineralized system.”

Kaaresselkä area: Results for ten holes, totaling 2,031.60 metres, drilled at the Vanha prospect in the Kaaresselkä area located in the southern part of the 100%-owned Risti property are being reported. The holes targeted interpreted structural features with an aim to identify and/or extend the gold mineralized system.

The recent results are interpreted to extend the Vanha mineralized system by 100 metres to 1,050 metres along strike and to 250 metres depth. The mineralized system remains open along strike and at depth. All holes intersected broad zones of strongly deformed and hydrothermally altered rocks associated with gold mineralization. The results reported in this press release and the scout drill holes, which intersected gold 1.8 km to the west and 600 m to the east of the Vanha prospect, highlight the potential for an extensive gold mineralized system in the Kaaresselkä area.

The Kaaresselkä area is located 15 km east of the recent Vuoma discovery (28.64 g/t Au over 4.90 m) by Aurion-B2Gold JV, along the mainly unexplored, structural corridor that extends over 25 km within Aurion’s fully owned Risti property and the JV property with B2Gold.

The gold mineralization at Vanha is mainly hosted by highly deformed and altered (silica, sericite, albite) mafic volcanic and metasedimentary rocks with minor to moderate amounts of fine-grained sulphide minerals including pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite and arsenopyrite in varying quantities.

The initial mineralogical and metallurgical test work on two samples from the Vanha prospect (Kaaresselkä) demonstrated high recoveries (>93.6%) from bottle roll leaching tests, confirming predominantly free-milling gold and amenability to industry standard processing methods (press release June 3, 2025).

The geologic setting and the style of mineralization at Kaaresselkä resembles several recent and past discoveries such as Helmi (Aurion-B2Gold JV) and Ikkari (Rupert Resources) as well as the past producing Saattopora mine.

Aurion’s strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion’s current focus is exploring its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold and KoBold Metals in Finland.

