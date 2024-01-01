Avrupa Minerals drills 1.59% copper, 1.71% lead over 41.2 metres at Sesmarias Project, Portugal

Share this article

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. [TSXV: AVU] reported the first set of analytical results from the present phase of drilling at the Sesmarias VMS project in the Alvalade joint venture, Iberian pyrite belt, Portugal. The drilling program at Sesmarias is part of a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals and Sandfire Mineira Portugal Unipessoal Lda., a 100%-owned subsidiary of Minas de Aguas Tenidas S.A. (Sandfire MATSA). Avrupa continues to operate the project through the JV entity PorMining Lda., and Sandfire Portugal continues to finance the exploration work.

SES24-054 cuts 41.2 metres of sulphide mineralization containing 1.59% copper, 1.71% lead, 3.36% zinc and 54.90 g/t silver, including 28.6 metres containing: 1.68% copper, 2.42% lead, 4.75% zinc and 73.90 g/t silver.

SES24-053 cuts 13.15 metres of sulphide mineralization containing 0.31% copper, 1.57% lead, 3.00% zinc and 38.40 g/t silver, including 9.15 metres containing: 0.40% copper, 2.09% lead, 4.02% zinc and 50.5 g/t silver.

Three of seven holes completed, with results from the first two included; results pending for third hole; fourth hole in progress.

Potential for two additional contingency holes; second drill on its way to the project.

The company has completed three drill holes in the current Sesmarias central program, totalling 1,715.4 metres, with a fourth hole in progress. The company has seven holes planned, with the contingency of two additional holes to be drilled as/where needed.

The company expects a second drill in the near future to speed up the completion of this phase of drilling. To date, Avrupa received analytical results from sampling of the first two holes (SES24-53 and SES24-054). Samples from the third hole (SES24-055) are now in the laboratory, and results are pending for these samples.

Paul W. Kuhn, president and CEO, stated: “These are exciting new assay results, as we continue to develop a potential high-grade polymetallic core zone in the SES Central area. The ongoing drilling program is designed to test for further high-grade copper and zinc-lead-silver mineralization along a 600-metre strike length in the Sesmarias Central zone. Extending both north and south of SES Central, known massive sulphide mineralization totals over 1,700 metres, and is open in both directions along the strike of the targeted, mineral-host black shales in the Sesmarias synform.”

Mr. Kuhn commented further: “Following the great copper and polymetallic results in SES24-054, and the strong zinc-lead-silver results in SES24-053, we are beginning to see a metal zonation centered in the SES Central hinge zone with high copper and associated base metals, transitioning outwards/upwards and along the limbs of the Sesmarias synform to more zinc-rich mineralization. Previous results in the SES North area show lower copper and stronger zinc-lead in the eastern limb of the synform, but we have yet to cross the hinge zone in the north, nor much of the western limb. The present drilling program may shed more light on the perceived metal zonation within the body of mineralization, and we look forward to more strong results.”

Sandfire Portugal is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Sandfire MATSA, a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA mining operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian pyrite belt that sources ore from three underground mines, the Aguas Tenidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel mine in Calanas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva.

Avrupa uses a hybrid prospect generator business model. The company holds one 49%-owned licence in Portugal, the Alvalade volcanogenic massive sulphide project, currently optioned to Sandfire Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement. The company holds one 100%-owned exploration licence covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Finland Oy.

Share this article