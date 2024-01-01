Awalé Resources drills 2.5 g/t AuEq over 34 metres at Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Awalé Resources Limited [TSXV: ARIC] reported results from the first two diamond drill holes completed as part of an expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is ongoing, with five holes remaining in the extended campaign. These initial holes were drilled within the previously reported central mineralized zone, where the company is tightening drill spacing to a 100-metre grid.

“We are excited to report additional excellent results from the BBM target, confirming the robust nature of mineralization at BBM. We are seeing a remarkable consistency in width and grade in this drilling, consistent with those previously reported in the core zone at BBM. These results underscore the potential of this zone.

“We are also pleased to announce that the expanded step-out diamond drilling is near completion at BBM. This drilling is focused on expanding the 600m core zone along strike to the southeast and northwest where we believe there is potential to expand the size of BBM. The success of this program has led to an extension beyond the initial 3000m plan, with over 5400m now completed in 19 holes, with four holes to be drilled.

“The deployment of two diamond drill rigs has enabled us to not only advance BBM but also commence drilling at the Charger target. We are also bringing the Empire target back into the exploration pipeline as part of this program. In addition to these diamond drilling advancements, we are actively progressing with the IP geophysics program, with RC drilling set to commence in the coming weeks. This increased level of activity is expected to deliver a steady stream of results to the market throughout this quarter and beyond,” commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

The company has expanded the BBM program, completing 5404m of drilling across 19 holes and one re-entry hole. Initial drilling focused on testing continuity within the core of the BBM zone, tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid. Beyond this, drilling has targeted extensions to the defined 600m panel to both the northwest and southeast. Additionally, drilling has commenced at the Charger target, with an initial 1000m planned to validate the new geological fold model, which suggests that broad, high-grade intercepts are concentrated within fold hinges, providing an opportunity to rapidly assess the volume potential of this target.

Highlights: 34 metres at 2.5 g/t) gold equivalent (AuEq), including 12 metres at 3.5 g/t AuEq. from 323 metres downhole in OEDD-104; 29m at 1.2 g/t AuEq, including 14m at 1.8 g/t AuEq from 82m downhole in OEDD-103.

Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over significant width and gold tenor at BBM. With the success of drilling results, the Company has increased the drill program at BBM from 3000m to 7000m. Drilling at Charger is progressing to plan, with drilling at Empire to follow suit.

Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d’Ivoire, where the company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture (OJV). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential.

Share this article