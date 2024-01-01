Awalé Resources drills 2.7 g/t AuEq over 27 metres at BBM Zone, Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Awalé Resources Ltd. [TSXV: ARIC] reported results from the final two 525-metre deep holes of a 6,808-metres in 28 holes follow-up drilling program at the BBM Zone within the Odienné Joint Venture (OJV) in Côte d’Ivoire. These holes have intercepted mineralization at a planned depth exceeding 330 metres below surface.

“The BBM drill program has exceeded our expectations as we report the final two holes, which test the down-plunge continuity of this discovery. The highlighted intercept of 27 metres at 2.7 g/t AuEq, including 12 metres at 3.9 g/t AuEq. in hole OOEDD-98 is significant, and confirms the system is open at depth with the higher-grade core of BBM growing to 600 metres and remaining open.

A new interpretation of the drill data has introduced a fold model within the BBM mineralized shear, this can have a meaningful impact on grade and volume within the core zone of this discovery. We are still learning about BBM as drilling has been broadly spaced with only 6,808m drilled in 28 holes. We are excited to see drilling resume as we continue to explore the potential scale and significance of the BBM target.” commented Andrew Chubb, CEO.

The BBM Zone is an Awalé grassroots discovery. Gold and copper mineralization and alteration in the BBM system are controlled by a northwest striking shear zone that follows an intrusive/sedimentary contact. This shear zone lies parallel to an interpreted major crustal boundary and forms an 8-km-long geochemical gold trend in termitaria and soil. The 6,808 metres of drilling in 28 holes completed to date have intercepted the target shear zone and covers only 2 km of an 8-km trend.

Awalé has continued to expand the potential of the BBM discovery with further intersections along strike from the initial discovery holes. The included interval of 12m at 3.9 g/t AuEq continues to show there is increasing grade with depth. The company has now completed 3 phases of drilling and has just commenced the fourth this drill season.

Mineralization at BBM is steeply dipping (70 to 80 degrees) with a gentle plunge (45 to 55 degrees) toward the northwest.

The final two holes reported in this release were part of a program which consisted of 3,627 metres drilled across 10 diamond holes and 2 diamond tails (hole extensions from previous drilling, targeting footwall mineralization).

Drilling completed to date has consistently confirmed strong grade continuity within the distinct silica-biotite alteration system. The company will continue with further step-out and infill drilling throughout the 2024-2025 field season.

Prior to drilling the extension targets, an Induced Polarization (IP) program is planned to aid in drill targeting in the satellite areas northwest of the BBM zone. This IP survey on the Joint Venture permits will complement and be completed alongside the IP planned over the 100%-owned Awalé ‘Sienso’ permit which abuts the BBM discovery zone.

Awalé is focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d’Ivoire, where the company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture (OJV). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential.

