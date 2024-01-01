Awalé Resources drills BBM satellite targets at Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Awalé Resources Limited [TSXV: ARIC] reported the completion of a 28-hole, 2,416-metre reverse circulation (RC) scout drill program targeting potential satellite mineralization along strike from the BBM discovery at the Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire, Africa. These targets represent new prospective zones for potential discoveries in close proximity to BBM, which have been drilled as part of a broader 18,000m drill campaign across multiple targets at the Project.

The BBM discovery and its potential satellite targets reported in this release lie along the same structural corridor spanning over 15km, extending from Awalé’s 100%-owned Fremen target in the southeast to the Lando target in the northwest. The satellite target program comprised four scout RC drill lines consisting of approximately seven shallow RC holes per line over higher order geochemical anomalies within the BBM trend.

Each drill fence is targeting a potential satellite discovery within 1 to 3 km of the BBM discovery zone. A recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey along the BBM trend helped refine the drill program by delineating structural targets coincident with the company’s soil and termitaria anomalies. The RC drilling and IP surveys are a continuation of the previously announced 5km IP survey at the Fremen target. Assays from this program are expected in Q2 2025. The company also eagerly awaits results from drilling at the Charger, Empire, Fremen, and Lando targets throughout the second quarter of 2025.

“Exploration is advancing rapidly at the Odienné Project, where the company is close to completing a 18,000-metre diamond and RC drill program. The RC drill program began at the Fremen target and has since progressed onto the properties joint ventured with Newmont, where we have recently completed 28 holes over potential satellite targets in close proximity to the BBM discovery. Satellite discoveries near BBM represent potential incremental resources for the BBM zone. We look forward to releasing results from this program in Q2 2025. Since completion of this program, the rigs have mobilized to the Lando target, the last target from our 18,000-metre program, where Awalé will continue to apply its disciplined, systematic exploration approach as it works to unlock new discoveries and deliver long-term value for shareholders,” commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Exploration activities are underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d’Ivoire, where the company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project, covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture (OJV). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

