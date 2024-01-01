Awalé Resources updates drilling at gold Charger target, Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Awalé Resources Limited [TSXV: ARIC] provided an update on exploration activities at the Charger target within the Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire, Africa.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented: “Charger has already delivered some of the highest-grade gold intercepts in West Africa, and we believe we are only beginning to unlock its full potential. With the current drill program well underway, we are systematically testing Charger’s northeast trending corridor to confirm continuity and volume potential. Drilling to date has consistently intersected the breccia target, warranting an extension of the initial program based on these encouraging observations. This phase of drilling will play a critical role in our broader strategy to define a district-scale gold system at Odienné.”

The company’s geological modeling on Charger has identified folding as a key control on high-grade mineralization. Thickening within the hinge zones of these folds has resulted in broader and higher-grade gold intercepts, as demonstrated in recent drill results. The breccia has now been intersected at multiple points along the northeast corridor, with mineralization remaining open both up and down plunge of previously reported intercepts.

Additionally, there is potential for multiple fold hinges within the existing mineralized corridor, as well as parallel zones to the southeast, which could further expand Charger’s high-grade volume. Charger represents a high-grade gold discovery, and along with other discoveries on the Project-including BBM, Empire, and Sceptre-provides evidence of a potentially large-scale mineralized system within the broader Odienné Project.

Previous standout results include: OEDD-83: 57m at 26 g/t Au from 164m downhole, including 32m at 45.7 g/t Au from 165m downhole. OEDD-88: 29m at 20 g/t Au from 149m downhole, including 8m at 39.5 g/t Au from 149m downhole. OEDD-100: 59m at 14.7 g/t Au from 140m downhole.

These exceptional results highlight Charger’s potential as a high-grade gold system. The company’s ongoing work has established a 200-metre strike length of mineralization, with significant opportunity for further expansion.

The current exploration program at Charger is designed to build upon the geological model refined in 2024, which identified structural folding as a key control on gold mineralization.

Current Drill Activity: The initial 1,500-metre drill program has been extended to 2,500 metres, targeting additional high-grade fold hinges that could significantly expand the mineralized corridor. Ten holes have now been completed, with two holes Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d’Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture (OJV). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential.

Share this article