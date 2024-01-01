Awalé Resources updates Odienné Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Share this article

Awalé Resources Ltd. [TSXV: ARIC] provided an update on its exploration activities at the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire, Africa. At the start of the year, the company set an ambitious work program that included commencing drilling at its 100%-owned Fremen property, advancing de-risking efforts at the BBM and Charger targets, resuming work on the Empire and Lando targets, and expanding its regional exploration focus to unlock the full potential of Odienné.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented: “With multiple active exploration fronts, Awalé remains committed to delivering consistent updates and advancing its high-grade gold-copper targets at Odienné. Most recently, the completion of 2,014 metres of drilling at the 100%-owned Fremen target and geophysics along the BBM trend mark another important milestone in our systematic exploration approach to unlocking the potential of the Odienné Project. We look forward to updating the market as results become available and as we continue advancing exploration of the Odienné Project.”

Fremen Target (100% Awalé): Completed 2,014m scout reverse circulation (RC) drill program across 22 holes over high-priority geochemical and IP anomalies with initial results expected in April 2025.

BBM extensions: Commenced up to 4,000m of RC drilling on the BBM extensions, targeting key structural trends identified from previous drilling and geophysical surveys, with initial results expected in April/May 2025.

BBM trend: Completed a 150 line-km Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics survey covering over 15km of strike along the BBM trend, extending from the Fremen target in the southeast to the recently identified Boba and Fett targets in the north, with final processed images expected in March 2025.

BBM Target: Completed a total of 6,379.9 metres of diamond drilling across 22 holes and one re-entry hole, with pending assay results from 18 drill holes.

Results continue to meet expectations, returning robust gold and copper mineralization with consistent broad width and grade and further confirming the continuity of mineralization at BBM and its potential as a significant near-surface resource.

Charger Target: Drilling continues with 2,500 metres of DD in 10 holes, testing the fold model, which has previously returned 57m at 26 g/t gold in hole OEDD-83 and 59m at 14.7 g/t gold in OEDD-100. Eight holes have been completed with results expected in April/May 2025.

Empire Target: Empire was the company’s first high-grade gold discovery, with previous results including 15m at 13.1 g/t gold in hole OEDD-24. Exploration had covered approximately only 5km of 20km trend.

Completed 1,168 metres of DD in six holes at Empire, targeting the top 120 vertical metres to increase confidence in the structural model, with results expected in April/May 2025.

Lando Target: Lando is a large 4km-long copper-gold soil anomaly, located 10km northwest of BBM. Preparing to commence a 5 DD holes for a 1,000-metre and 20 RC holes for 1,600m program.

Exploration is currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d’Ivoire, where the company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture (OJV). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential.

