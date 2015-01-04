Aya Gold and Silver drills 10.4 g/t gold over 10 metres at Tijirit, Mauritania

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported exploration drill results from its Tijirit gold project, located in Mauritania. The results confirm high-grade mineralization that will be used to complete the resources and reserves update for the project.

Key highlights: Completion of a 25,176-metre drill program consisting of 22,067 metres of reverse circulation (RC) holes and 3,109 metres of diamond drill holes (DDH).

Results include drill hole T23RC155 that intersected 10.40 g/t gold over 10.0 metres, including 3.0 metres at 19.64 g/t gold. T23RC145 intersected 12.86 g/t Au over 4.0m, including 1.0m at 48.17 g/t Au. T23RC154 intersected 49.61 g/t Au over 1.0m. T22RC097 intersected 16.36 g/t Au over 3.0m, including 1.0m at 46.39 g/t Au. T23RC113 intersected 3.45 g/t Au over 10.0m, including 4.0m at 5.72 g/t Au. T23RC144 intersected 9.59 g/t Au over 4.0m. T23RC167 intersected 12.70 g/t Au over 3.0m, including 2.0m at 18.77 g/t Au. T23RC162 intersected 16.46 g/t Au over 2.0m.

“Our infill drill program at the Tijirit Gold Project has delivered high-grade drill results, confirming gold at both the Eleonore and Eleonore East deposits,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “These results are significant in the context of delivering a resource update and completing our feasibility study in the coming months. These drill results support the potential for an open-pit mine and are complemented by our preliminary metallurgical work, which indicates recoveries in excess of 94%.”

“These drill results are in line with our expectations and confirm Tijirit’s potential as we look forward to the project’s future development,” commented Thierry Vergnol, CEO of Tijirit Exploitation SA, Mauritanian subsidiary, holder of the Tijirit permit.

The 2022/2023 drill campaign covering 25,000 metres, totaled 169 RC holes for 22,067 metres and 13 DDH for a total of 3,109 metres. Drilling was conducted over the Eleonore and the Eleonore East Trend. Results from the campaign confirmed the high grade, nuggetty nature of the mineralization.

SGS is in the process of updating the Tijirit resources and reserves; once updated, the Aya team plans to use the updated resources and reserves to complete a feasibility study for the Tijirit Project.

Aya Gold & Silver is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

