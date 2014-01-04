Aya Gold & Silver drills 3,956 g/t silver over 21.6 metres at Zgounder, Morocco; shares up

5 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported additional drill exploration results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at depth at the 85%-owned Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths): At the central zone just below the 2,000-metre level extending the high-grade zone discovered recently. Hole TD28-22-2000-308 intercepted 3,956 g/t silver over 21.60 metres, including 5,792 g/t silver over 14.40 metres. Hole TD28-22-2000-305 intercepted 5,691 g/t silver over 9.60 metres, including 8,840 g/t silver over 6.00 metres. Hole TD28-22-2000-307 intercepted 1,972 g/t silver over 15.60 metres, including 2,538 g/t silver over 12.00 metres.

Surface drilling including ZG-DCD-22-06 at the bottom contact with the granite intersected 1,220 g/t silver over 6.50 metres and 5,132 g/t over 2.50 metres. ZG-22-64, intersected 2,074 g/t over 3.50 metres, confirming high-grade mineralization at, or near, the contact with the granite.

From diamond definition drilling, DZG-SF-22-129 intercepted 708 g/t silver over 11.00 metres, DZG-SF-122 intercepted 646 g/t over 11.00 metres and DZG-SF-135 intercepted 423 g/t over 13.50 metres upward from level 2,030 metres.

“Today’s surface drilling results are part of our drill exploration program aimed at extending the high-grade mineralization at depth towards the granite contact at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. “We are very pleased with the overall continuity of the deposit, which continues to expand the known mineralization and deliver high-grade ounces.”

Included in this release are results for 105 holes, which include 19 surface diamond drill hole, 13 underground DDH, 56 T28 and 17 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2 metres in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory or at Afrilab.

In morning trading shares of Aya Gold & Silver gained $0.41 to $9.20.


Share this article

More Stories

Dynacor hits gold processing record in Peru

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Sokoman Minerals samples up to 4.6 g/t gold at Fleur de Lys, Newfoundland

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Fission 3.0 raises $8 million for uranium drilling, shares up

2 hours ago Staff Writer

York Harbour Metals Signs Agreement to Acquire Rare Earth Elements Mineral Property in Western Newfoundland

6 hours ago Resource World

Advance United Holdings drills 4.59% copper over 3.1 metres at Buck Lake, Ontario

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Xtra-Gold Resources drills 2.4 g/t gold over 22 metres at Kibi, Ghana

6 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dynacor hits gold processing record in Peru

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Sokoman Minerals samples up to 4.6 g/t gold at Fleur de Lys, Newfoundland

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Fission 3.0 raises $8 million for uranium drilling, shares up

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Aya Gold & Silver drills 3,956 g/t silver over 21.6 metres at Zgounder, Morocco; shares up

5 hours ago Staff Writer

York Harbour Metals Signs Agreement to Acquire Rare Earth Elements Mineral Property in Western Newfoundland

6 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.