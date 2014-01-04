Aya Gold & Silver drills 3,956 g/t silver over 21.6 metres at Zgounder, Morocco; shares up

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported additional drill exploration results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at depth at the 85%-owned Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths): At the central zone just below the 2,000-metre level extending the high-grade zone discovered recently. Hole TD28-22-2000-308 intercepted 3,956 g/t silver over 21.60 metres, including 5,792 g/t silver over 14.40 metres. Hole TD28-22-2000-305 intercepted 5,691 g/t silver over 9.60 metres, including 8,840 g/t silver over 6.00 metres. Hole TD28-22-2000-307 intercepted 1,972 g/t silver over 15.60 metres, including 2,538 g/t silver over 12.00 metres.

Surface drilling including ZG-DCD-22-06 at the bottom contact with the granite intersected 1,220 g/t silver over 6.50 metres and 5,132 g/t over 2.50 metres. ZG-22-64, intersected 2,074 g/t over 3.50 metres, confirming high-grade mineralization at, or near, the contact with the granite.

From diamond definition drilling, DZG-SF-22-129 intercepted 708 g/t silver over 11.00 metres, DZG-SF-122 intercepted 646 g/t over 11.00 metres and DZG-SF-135 intercepted 423 g/t over 13.50 metres upward from level 2,030 metres.

“Today’s surface drilling results are part of our drill exploration program aimed at extending the high-grade mineralization at depth towards the granite contact at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. “We are very pleased with the overall continuity of the deposit, which continues to expand the known mineralization and deliver high-grade ounces.”

Included in this release are results for 105 holes, which include 19 surface diamond drill hole, 13 underground DDH, 56 T28 and 17 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2 metres in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory or at Afrilab.

In morning trading shares of Aya Gold & Silver gained $0.41 to $9.20.





