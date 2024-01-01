Aya Gold & Silver drilling Zgounder Far East, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF] reported high-grade silver results from its ongoing drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine and the start of its drill exploration program in the Far East permits in the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has also acquired six new permits to the north, expanding the Zgounder exploration footprint by 11.9% to over 452.7 km2.

Highlights: Acquired six exploration permits totaling 48.1 km2 in the Zgounder area. Started initial 2,250 metre regional program in the Zgounder Far East permits.

Reported intersections in the open-pit area: Hole ZG-RC-24-303 intercepted 1,970 g/t silver over 6.0 metres. Hole ZG-RC-24-434 intercepted 305 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 1,348 g/t Ag over 1.0m. Hole DZG-SF-25-593 intercepted 749 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 1,610 g/t Ag over 1.5m. Hole ZG-RC-24-440 intercepted 1,214 g/t Ag over 2.0m; and Hole DZG-SF-25-592 intercepted 438 g/t Ag over 3.5m including 2,410 g/t Ag over 0.5m. Drilled 8,343 metres or 33% of the 2025 exploration program year to date.

“We’re excited to consolidate further and grow our footprint by 12% at Zgounder with six new permits—advancing our strategy to expand the land package and explore for satellite deposits,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “This includes the start of drilling on the Far East permits, where we’ve identified several high-impact targets. High-grade intercepts within the open-pit area were also drilled, including ZG-RC-24-303 and ZG-RC-24-434, further confirming the continuity and strength of mineralization to the east.”

Included in the original release are results from 152 holes, which include 67 underground diamond drill (DDH), 15 reverse circulation (RC), 49 T28 and 21 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).

This year, 57 DDH totaling 8,343m have been completed at Zgounder. Drilling was conducted mostly underground in the Central and Western Zones as well as on some near-mine regional targets.

The RC drill exploration program at Zgounder Far East began June 22, targeting four strong geochemistry anomalies including Ag–Cu and Au with an initial planned meterage of 2,250 metres.

The Zgounder Far East block comprises Neoproterozoic geology divided into three distinct zones: Southern Zone dominated by volcano-sedimentary rocks and pebbly sandstones alternated with felsic volcanics. Central Zone hosts an ophiolite complex, featuring mafic and ultramafic rocks intercalated with fine-grained sandstone units. Northern Zone is composed of intermediate to mafic volcanic and intrusive rocks, alternating with conglomerates. Grab sample results in the Far East block have identified some high-grade grab Ag-Cu, and Au, along with many precious metal anomalies, indicating a strong mineralization potential within 20km from the Zgounder deposit.

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Share this article