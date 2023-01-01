Aya Gold & Silver drills 1,039 g/t AgEq over 23.5 metres at Boumadine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] reported new high-grade drill exploration results at Boumadine in Morocco. The new results confirm the large, high-grade mineralized zones in the central and northern portions of the main trend, which remains open in all directions.

The corporation has also added four permits to Boumadine, which now has a total surface footprint of 78 km2.

Key highlights: Definition of new high-grade mineralization from the infill drilling program: BOU-DD23-180 intersected 1,039 g/t AhEq (silver equivalent) over 23.5 metres (6.41 g/t Au, 116 g/t Ag, 4.7% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.4% Cu).

BOU-DD23-184 intersected 474 g/t AgEq over 30.1m (2.57 g/t Au, 85 g/t Ag, 2.2% Zn, 0.6% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.2m at 1,339 g/t AgEq and 3.4m at 1,169 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-172 intersected 2,689 g/t AgEq over 3.7m (22.03 g/t Au, 531 g/t Ag, 1.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu).

BOU-DD23-186 intersected 442 g/t AgEq over 16.6m (1.85 g/t Au, 150 g/t Ag, 1.9% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 2.7m at 1,088 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-176 intersected 202 g/t AgEq over 30.6m (1.42 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.3% Pb and 0.05% Cu).

BOU-DD23-178 intersected 613 g/t AgEq over 9.5m (2.70 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 4.2% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 2.3m at 1,476 g/t AgEq.

Acquisition of two mining permits totaling 15.8 km2 north-east and south-west of Boumadine. Acquisition of one mining and one exploration permit for a total of 20.0 km2 west of Boumadine.

“The acquisition of new permits is core to our strategy of consolidating our land position, and the four permits provide additional upside potential in the vicinity of the Boumadine main trend,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “Today’s high-grade drilling results including BOU-DD23-180 and BOU-DD23-184 confirm both continuity of the main trend and its potential from surface and over a very wide area. Following the positive metallurgical test results, our team is now focused on completing the remaining 20% of the expanded drill program and delivering the Q1-2024 Boumadine resource estimate.”

2023 exploration results: To date, 159 diamond drill holes for a total of 61,312m have been completed at Boumadine in 2023. Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (south, central and north zones). Most results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD23-203.

Results received since September 2023 confirm the high grade of the north and central sections of the main trend, notably with holes BOU-DD23-180 and BOU-DD23-184 intersecting large, mineralized zones.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10 m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70degree). The massive sulphide veins (greater than 80 per cent) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

The 76,000m drilling program is 80% complete and is expected to be completed at year-end 2023. The Corporation expects to publish an NI 43-101 compliant resource by the end of Q1 2024.

Fieldwork will commence on the new permits in 2024 and will combine a hyperspectral survey, ground geophysics, mapping and prospecting.

Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

