Aya Gold & Silver drills 1,075 g/t silver over 7.5 metres at Zgounder, Morocco

3 hours ago Staff Writer
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] reported high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill program at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths). At depth near the granite, diamond drill hole (DDH) ZG-23-25 intercepted 1,075 g/t silver (Ag) over 7.5 metres (m), and ZG-SF-23-037 intercepted 1,356 g/t Ag over 4.0m.

In the Central Zone from the 2,125m level, Hole DZG-SF-23-249 intercepted 5,755 g/t Ag over 2.5m. Hole DZG-SF-23-251 intercepted 988 g/t Ag over 9.5m, including 3,948 g/t Ag over 2.0m.

In the Central Zone from the 1,950m level, Hole DZG-SF-23-214 intercepted 2,653 g/t Ag over 6.0m. Hole DZG-SF-23-153 intercepted 3,386 g/t Ag over 4.0m, including 6,295 g/t Ag over 2.0m.

In the Central Zone from the 2,025m level, Hole TD28-23-2030-922 intercepted 7,868 g/t Ag over 4.8m.

“Today’s Zgounder results including holes ZG-23-25 and ZG-SF-23-037 confirm mineralization at depth at the granite contact outside the current resource boundary,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “We are excited that these initial results show significant down-plunge extensions of the Zgounder deposit and demonstrate continuity of high grades and broad widths. Four underground rigs are now mobilized with the aim of expanding mineral resources at depth.”

Included in this release are results for 248 holes, which include 78 underground DDH, 25 surface DDH, 94 T28 and 51 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer).

Aya Gold & Silver is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.


