Aya Gold & Silver drills 1,410 g/t AgEq over 9.3 metres at Boumadine, Morocco

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported new high-grade exploration drill results at Boumadine and has acquired a new adjacent exploration permit at Boumadine in Morocco. The new results extend the main mineralized trend by 400 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main zone. The north area returned high-grade intersections, which expand the mineralization both at depth and to the north, with section 5400N to the south extending the Boumadine Main trend, as well. The main zone remains open in all directions.

Highlights: Definition of new high-grade mineralization and extension of the South Zone. The Main Zone now has an open-ended strike length of over 4.2 km.

BOU-DD23-143 intersected 1,410 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 9.3 metres (12.34 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 0.4% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 6.1 metres at 1,796 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-161 intersected 664 g/t AgEq over 8.4 metres (4.72 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.3% Cu), including 3.9 metres at 1,280 g/t AgEq and 3.2 metres at 933 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-168 intersected 698 g/t AgEq over 7.8 metres (4.36 g/t Au, 97 g/t Ag, 2.4% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 3.0 metres at 1,336 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-152 intersected 928 g/t AgEq over 5.9 metres (7.42 g/t Au, 153 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 1.7% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 4.9 metres at 1,056 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-162 intersected 748 g/t AgEq over 7.2 metres (6.39 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.8% Zn, 0.% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.3 metres at 1,661 g/t AgEq and 3.2 metres at 933 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-148 intersected 456 g/t AgEq over 10.4 metres (2.63 g/t Au, 64 g/t Ag, 2.4% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 2.3 metres at 1,195 g/t AgEq.

Acquisition of a 16 km2 exploration permit east of Boumadine as part of a reallocation of exploration permits by the Moroccan Directorate of Mines.

“Today’s high-grade drill results at Boumadine confirm the continuity and extension of the mineralized footprint of the Main Zone in every direction,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “We have completed 61% of our expanded drill exploration program and as the new Boumadine video shows, extended the Boumadine strike length by over 55% to 4.2 km in the past 12 months. We have also added prime exploration ground nearby and continue to consolidate and drill the property, which will deliver value for all stakeholders.”

To date, 233 diamond drill holes (DDH) for a total of 48,276 metres have been completed at Boumadine in 2023. Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the Main Trend (South, Central, and North Zones). The 76,000-metre program is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023.

Results received since July 2023 extend the mineralization an additional 200m to the south with BOU-DD23-193 and BOU-DD23-197 intersecting the upper-part of the Main Trend mineralization in the form of massive sulphide veins. Relogging activities, which began at the beginning of the year to add past drilling to the database, have increased the mineralization by an additional 200 metres to the north.

Aya Gold & Silver operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

