Aya Gold & Silver drills 192 g/t AgEq over 129.4 metres at Boumadine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported new, high-grade exploration drill results at the 85%-owned Boumadine property, Morocco. These results extend the main mineralized trend by 200 metres and continue to demonstrate continuity of the trend. Section 6000N identified a new type of mineralization south of the main mineralized trend and significantly opens the potential at depth and further towards the south.

Highlights: Definition of a new high-grade mineralized stockwork area that expands the South Zone. The main mineralized trend now extends over 3.4 km and remains open along strike and at depth.

BOU-DD23-095 intersected 192 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 129.4 metres (1.06 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu), including 24.3 metres at 222 g/t AgEq, including 12.2 metres at 290 g/t AgEq, including 16.6 metres at 443 g/t AgEq and including 16.3 metres at 206 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD23-092 intersected 610 g/t AgEq over 6.6 metres (0.83 g/t Au, 107 g/t Ag, 6.2% Zn, 1.9% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 3.6 metres at 818 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD22-075 (hole extension) intersected 571 g/t AgEq over 8.7 metres (1.59 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.04% Cu).

BOU-DD23-101 intersected 416 g/t AgEq over 1.8 metres (1.41 g/t Au, 245 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 0.9 metres at 716 g/t AgEq; and 404 g/t AgEq over 3.0 metres (3.52 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu), including 2.2 metres at 512 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD22-073 (hole extension) intersected 284 g/t AgEq over 3.0 metres (2.05 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 5.4% Zn, 2.2% Pb and 0.03% Cu).

Extension of the main mineralized trend by 200 metres to the south to over 3.4 km of strike length, which remains open in all directions. Five rigs are currently drilling at Boumadine, with 16,680 metres completed, 46% of the 36,000 metres diamond drill hole (DDH) program scheduled in 2023.

Benoit La Salle, President and CEO, said: “Results from the Boumadine drill exploration program continue to exceed expectations and to expand the mineralized footprint south of the main trend. We are particularly excited that hole BOU-DD23-095 to the south returned the widest mineralized interval yet on the property. The result confirms the presence of a rich sulphide stockwork zone that could meaningfully open up the south and add significant tonnage.

“In the coming weeks, we plan to investigate the emerging southern stockwork zone further. Since September last year, we have extended the Boumadine strike length from 2.7 km to 3.4 km. The drill exploration program is almost 50% complete, supporting delivery of a resource statement in Q1-2024.”

To date, 47 DDH for a total of 16,680 metres have been completed at Boumadine. Both infill and exploration drilling were conducted on strike along the main trend (South and Central zones). The 36,000 metres budgeted program is almost halfway complete.

Drill results have been received for all drill holes up to BOU-DD23-103 except for hole BOU-DD23-102.

Results received to date in 2023 extend the mineralization to the south with BOU-DD23-095 recently intersecting 129.4 metres of mineralization comprising five distinct massive sulphide veins in a wider stockwork zone (sulphide-rich stringer). The presence of high-grade values in the stockwork represents a new mineralized style at Boumadine, which significantly opens the potential at depth and toward the south. The concentration of sulphide veinlets in these stockwork varies from 8% to 15% and is composed mainly of pyrite with traces of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulfide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (greater than 70 degrees). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite.

The 36,000-metre drilling program is expected to be completed by mid-2023, together with a detailed surface mapping of the area. Relogging and resampling of historical drill holes is expected to be completed this year. The corporation expects to use both data sets in estimating an NI 43-101 compliant resource update within the next 12 months.

Aya Gold & Silver is a silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Share this article