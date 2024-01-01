Aya Gold & Silver drills 2,372 g/t silver over 6.5 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] reported additional high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths). In the central zone from the 1,950-metre level, Hole DZG-SF-24-081 intercepted 1,339 g/t silver over 9.5 metres, including 2,984 g/t silver over 4.0 metres.

Hole DZG-SF-24-089 intercepted 2,522 g/t Ag over 3.0 m, including 7,052 g/t Ag over 1.0 m. Hole DZG-SF-24-134 intercepted 448 g/t Ag over 10.5 m.

In the western zone from the 2,000 m level, Hole ZG-SF-24-141 intercepted 626 g/t Ag over 6.0 m. Hole ZG-SF-24-163 intercepted 536 g/t Ag over 7.0 m.

In the eastern zone from the 2,000 m level, Hole DZG-SF-24-111 intercepted 2,372 g/t Ag over 6.5 m and 1,042 g/t Ag over 4.5 m. Hole DZG-SF-24-098 intercepted 1,244 g/t Ag over 4.0 m, including 2,242 g/t Ag over 2.0 m. Hole DZG-SF-24-108 intercepted 747 g/t Ag over 6.0 m.

Exploration holes near the granite contact: Hole ZG-SF-24-183 intercepted 376 g/t Ag over 9.3 m. Hole DZG-SF-24-164 intercepted 657 g/t Ag over 10.5 m, including 1,037 g/t Ag over 4.5 m.

A total of 21,190 m of the 2024 exploration program have been drilled year to date.

“Today’s high-grade drill results, including hole DZG-SF-24-111, continue to confirm high-grade continuity of silver mineralization at Zgounder,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “In addition, the silver-rich intercepts in the western and eastern extremities continue to increase the resource expansion potential. We currently have four underground rigs turning that will deliver additional results in the coming months.”

Included in this release are results for 217 holes, which include 80 underground diamond drill holes, 104 T28 holes and 33 YAK holes (T28 and YAK – percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today’s results, see original press release.

Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

