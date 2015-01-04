Aya Gold & Silver drills 2,812 g/t silver over 8 metres at Zgounder, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported additional drill results, confirming high-grade silver mineralization at the Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths): Diamond drill hole DZG-SF-22-162 intercepted 1,242 g/t silver over 9.0 metres, including 2,052 g/t silver over 5.0 mietres.

In the open-pit area to the East, reverse circulation (RC) drill hole ZG-RC-23-2230-212 intercepted 2,812 g/t Ag over 8 metres and ZG-RC-CT7-P63-23-63 intercepted 2,227 g/t Ag over 7.0 metres, including 6,768 g/t Ag over 2.0 metres.

In the Central Zone from the 1950m level: Hole TD28-23-1950-704 intercepted 1,893 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres, including 4,295 g/t Ag over 4.8 metres. Hole TD28-23-1950-699 intercepted 1,423 g/t Ag over 9.6 metres, including 3,474 g/t Ag over 3.6 metres.

Hole TD28-23-1950-752 intercepted 858 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres, including 6,552 g/t Ag over 1.2 metres. Hole TD28-23-1950-765 intercepted 846 g/t Ag over 12.0 metres, including 2,238 g/t Ag over 3.6 metres.

From surface in the Western Zone, hole ZG-SF-23-010 intercepted 812 g/t Ag over 13.5 metres, including 2,207 g/t Ag over 4.5 metres.

In the Central Zone at the 2,100-metre level, hole YAKD-23-2100-202 intercepted 1,005 g/t Ag over 30 metres including 2,354 g/t Ag over 12 metres.

“Today’s high-grade drill results including hole ZG-RC-23-2230-212 near the open-pit area to the East continue to demonstrate continuity of mineralization from surface and at depth over the larger footprint of the deposit,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “We are also very encouraged by the YAKD-23-2100-202 result through definition drilling and expect more significant intercepts in the coming months as we accelerate underground drilling at Zgounder.”

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

