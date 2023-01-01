Aya Gold & Silver drills 3,065 g/t silver over 4.8 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] reported high-grade silver drill results and has acquired new adjacent exploration permits at the 100%-owned Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths):

In the open-pit area to the east, reverse circulation (RC) drill hole ZG-RC-C3-23-25 intercepted 480 g/t silver over 17 metres, including 1,156 g/t Ag over 5.0 metres and ZG-RC-C3-23-36 intercepted 1,043 g/t Ag over 5.0 metres.

In the central zone from the 1,975-metre level, Hole TD28-23-1975-767 intercepted 1,706 g/t Ag over 7.2 metres, including 4,688 g/t Ag over 2.4 metres.

Hole TD28-23-1975-770 intercepted 3,065 g/t Ag over 4.8 metres.

In the central zone from the 1,950-metre level, Hole TD28-23-1950-669 intercepted 933 g/t Ag over 9.6 metres, including 1,576 g/t Ag over 4.8 metres.

Hole TD28-23-1950-665 intercepted 1,653 g/t Ag over 4.8 metres, including 3,166 g/t Ag over 2.4 metres.

Acquisition of 62.6 km2 of exploration permits less than 25km east of Zgounder as part of a reallocation of exploration permits by the Moroccan Directorate of Mines.

“Acquisition of this new prospective exploration ground boosts the total Zgounder land package to over 425 km2, increasing the potential for satellite deposits,” said Benoit La Salle, president and CEO. “We are also very encouraged by the ongoing high-grade results from both the open-pit and underground drilling, reconfirming the continuity of high-grade mineralization at Zgounder.”

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

