Aya Gold & Silver drills 4,980 g/t silver over 7.5 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; AYASF-OTCQX] reported additional drill results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at the 100%-owned Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key highlights (all intersections are in core lengths): Diamond drill hole DZG-SF-22-176 intercepted 4,980 g/t silver over 7.5 metres, including 9,234 g/t silver over four metres.

At the central zone just below the 2,000-metre level, confirming the high-grade zone from the December 21, 2022 update, Hole TD28-22-2000-401 intercepted 2,035 g/t silver over 10.8 metres, including 3,502 g/t silver over six metres.

Hole TD28-22-2000-403 intercepted 1,081 g/t silver over 13.2 metres, including 5,275 g/t silver over 2.4 metres.

At the central zone just above the 1,950-metre level, Hole TD28-22-1950-416 intercepted 3,998 g/t silver over six metres.

From surface in the central area, hole ZG-DCD-22-07 intersected 846 g/t silver over 9.5 metres, confirming high-grade mineralization at depth toward the contact with the granite.

Aya launched the deeper drilling campaign at Zgounder deposit with two rigs at surface and one rig underground.

“Today’s drilling results grow the mineralized footprint of the Zgounder deposit with intercepts such as ZG-DCD-22-07 continuing to deliver high-grade intersections outside of the current resource envelope,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO. “We are encouraged by these results, which together with previous surface intercepts ZG-DCD-22-06 and ZG-22-64, expand the down-plunge potential of the mineralized system toward the granite.”

Included in this release are results for 92 holes, which include 3 surface diamond drill holes (DDH), 20 underground DDH, 38 T28 and 31 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.





