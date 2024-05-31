Aya Gold & Silver files NI 43-101 technical report for Boumadine Project, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX-AYA; OTCQX-AYASF] has filed on SEDAR+ an updated independent technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 for the Boumadine polymetallic project in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The report can be consulted on the SEDAR+ website and on the presentations and technical reports page of the corporation’s website.

The technical report, entitled “Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Boumadine Polymetallic Project, Kingdom of Morocco,” is dated May 31, 2024, and supports the disclosure made by the corporation in its April 16, 2024, press release announcing a robust mineral resource estimate at Boumadine. There are no differences between the technical report and the information disclosed in the April 16, 2024, news release.

The MRE contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 23.6 million tonnes at 85 g/t silver, 2.62 g/t gold, 2.32% zinc and 0.84% lead containing an estimated 64.7 million ounces of Ag, 1.98 Moz of Au, 546,000 tonnes of Zn and 198 kt of Pb and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.0Mt at 113 g/t Ag, 2.51 g/t Au, 4.32% Zn and 1.07% Pb containing an estimated 7.4 Moz of Ag, 165 koz of Au, 88 kt of Zn and 22 kt of Pb.

The 2025 mineral resource update: Over 34,000 metres of the 120,000 m program budgeted for 2024 have been drilled to date on Boumadine, primarily along the Main trend, on the Tizi and North-West zones. Results will be incorporated into a mineral resource update, which is currently scheduled for 2025 and has the aim of expanding the overall estimate.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder silver mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya’s Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit gold project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

In early trading on May 31, shares of Aya gained $0.19 to $15.20.

Share this article