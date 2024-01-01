Aya Gold & Silver reports high-grade drill results at Boumadine Project, Morocco

Share this article

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF] reported new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024-2025 program at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today’s results extend the Imariren mineralized trend by 400 metres, confirming high-grade continuity along the Boumadine Main Trend. In addition, Aya is reported the addition of four new permits to the west, expanding the Boumadine exploration footprint by 15.7% to over 314.5 km2.

Highlights – High-Grade Intercepts on the Boumadine Main Trend: BOU-DD25-516 intercepted 5,373 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 0.5m (66.7 g/t gold, 111 g/t silver, 1.6% zinc, 1.0% lead and 0.1% copper and 114 g/t AgEq over 9.0m (1.24 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.2% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu).

BOU-DD25-513 intercepted 591 g/t AgEq over 1.8m (5.19 g/t Au, 118 g/t Ag, 1.0% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.5% Cu) and 698 g/t AgEq over 2.9m (5.52 g/t Au, 109 g/t Ag, 5.2% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.3% Cu).

BOU-DD24-465 intercepted 199 g/t AgEq over 10.6m (0.48 g/t Au, 81 g/t Ag, 2.0% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 0.02% Cu).

High-Grade Intercepts on the Tizi Zone: BOU-DD24-478 intercepted 460 g/t AgEq over 3.3m (4.61 g/t Au, 75 g/t Ag, 0.5% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu).

BOU-DD24-474 intercepted 302 g/t AgEq over 4.0m (2.38 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn, 0.6% Pb 0.1% Cu).

Extension of the Imariren Strike Length to 0.7km:BOU-DD25-509 intercepted 296 g/t AgEq over 9.3m (2.18 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag, 1.5% Zn, 0.7% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.6m at 897 g/t AgEqBOU-DD25-504 intercepted 349 g/t AgEq over 6.6m (3.69 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag, 0.3% Zn, 0.2% Pb and 0.05% Cu), including 1.2m at 851 g/t AgEq.

BOU-DD25-511 intercepted 449 g/t AgEq over 4.9m (1.95 g/t Au, 270 g/t Ag, 0.6% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu).

Acquired one mining licence and three exploration permits totaling 42.9 km2 in the Boumadine area. Completed 72,044 metres of drilling at Boumadine so far in 2025.

Today’s high-grade drill exploration results highlight the scale and continuity of Boumadine and mark a significant step in unlocking its full potential,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “High-grade holes BOU-DD25-513 and BOU-DD25-516 confirm strong continuity of the Boumadine Main Trend at depth—this is the backbone of the deposit and will form the foundation of our upcoming PEA. Drilling continues to expand the footprint, with extensions to the north at Imariren and new intercepts at depth on the parallel Tizi structure. Boumadine continues to demonstrate the potential to become a large-scale, high-grade deposit with mineralization open in all directions. With four new permits secured, a consolidated 314 km² land package, and exploration rights over 600 km², we are in a strong position to continue creating value.”

This year, 140 diamond drill holes (DDH), 31 reverse circulation holes (RC) and 11 multi-purpose drill holes (MP) totaling 72,044 metres have been completed at Boumadine. Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-530.

Results received so far in 2025, including hole BOU-DD24-465, BOU-DD25-513 and BOU-DD25-516, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today’s results, with BOU-DD25-504, BOU-DD25-509 and BOU-DD25-511, also confirm the continuity of the Imariren Zone and extend Tizi mineralization to 0.7km. The Imariren Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-MP24-015 returned high-grade silver results including 774 g/t Ag over 1.6m in an east-west structure.

The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the corporation has mobilized six drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling will focus along the Main Trend and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

