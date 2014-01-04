Azincourt Energy options Big Hill lithium project from Atlantis Battery, Newfoundland

49 mins ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Azincourt Energy Corp. [AAZ-TSXV; AZURF-OTCQB] has entered into a definitive property option agreement, dated April 19, 2023, with Atlantis Battery Metals Corp., the optionor, an arm’s-length party, under which it was granted an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in three exploration licences covering 300 contiguous mineral claims located in Newfoundland collectively known as the Big Hill lithium project.

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada, along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately 5 km south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (1.04% Li2O over 15.23 metres, 8.4 metres of 0.95% Li2O, and 5.5 metres of 1.16% Li2O). The Benton/Sokoman JV partnership has also discovered the cesium-tantalum-rubidium-lithium Hydra Dyke which is located 12 km northeast of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field. Channel samples returned results as high as 8.76% Cs2O, 0.41% Li2O, 0.025% Ta2O5, and 0.33% Rb2O over 1.20 metres.

Recent preliminary prospecting at Big Hill has identified four known target areas, based on extrapolation of bedrock geology, structural disaggregation of stratigraphic blocks, and apparent folding and late shear faulting. Similar structural elements are observed in the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite field although host rocks differ. These targets are known as the River, Road, MK, and Ridge Targets and will be the focus the initial exploration.

Initial soil and rock assay results, along with other geological information are expected by mid-June. Other information suggesting potential for lithium-bearing pegmatite mineralization comes from extrapolation and evaluation of multiple shear fault orientations projected onto the property. Strike length of the targets ranges from 1.5-5.5 km.

“We’re pleased to add this project to our portfolio. The potential at Big Hill is significant,” said president and CEO, Alex Klenman. “The area is underexplored for lithium, and thanks to the highly impactful Kraken find we feel it’s extremely prospective for additional, substantial discoveries. The project has size, numerous priority targets, and the potential for many more. With year-round access this project gives us the ability to be active outside of our normal, limited, winter drilling window at the East Preston uranium project in Saskatchewan.”

The optionor will act as operator throughout the option period, in conjunction and close collaboration with Azincourt’s management team.


Share this article

More Stories

Nevada King Gold drills 363 g/t silver over 33.5 metres at Atlanta mine project, Nevada

2 hours ago Staff Writer

GoviEx Uranium upsizes bought deal to $15 million

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Ottawa-backed E3 poised to deliver battery-grade lithium

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Public View of British Columbia’s Mining Sector Favourable

23 hours ago Resource World

Labrador Gold drills 5.22 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at Kingsway, Newfoundland

1 day ago Staff Writer

Cassiar Gold drills 0.66 g/t gold over 50.2 metres at Cassiar South, British Columbia

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Azincourt Energy options Big Hill lithium project from Atlantis Battery, Newfoundland

49 mins ago Staff Writer

Nevada King Gold drills 363 g/t silver over 33.5 metres at Atlanta mine project, Nevada

2 hours ago Staff Writer

GoviEx Uranium upsizes bought deal to $15 million

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Ottawa-backed E3 poised to deliver battery-grade lithium

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Public View of British Columbia’s Mining Sector Favourable

23 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.