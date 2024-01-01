Azincourt Energy updates Harrier Uranium Project, Labrador

Share this article

Azincourt Energy Corp. [TSXV: AAZ; OTCQB: AZURF] provided an update on compilation work on the recently acquired Harrier Project in the Central Mineral Belt in Labrador, Canada.

Labrador’s Central Mineral Belt (CMB) is one of Canada’s most underexplored yet highly prospective uranium regions. Known for its numerous uranium and base metal deposits and showings, the CMB has seen renewed interest due to growing global demand for secure, domestic uranium supply as countries aim to increase nuclear power capacity to meet net-zero emissions goals.

The CMB hosts multiple large-scale uranium discoveries, including Paladin Energy’s Michelin Uranium Project (127.7 million lbs U₃O₈), the Moran Lake C Deposit (historical resource of 9.6 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 11.8 Mlbs V₂O₅), and the Anna Lake Deposit (historical resource of 4.9 Mlbs U₃O₈). These known resources demonstrate the Belt’s exceptional uranium endowment, but vast areas remain underexplored, with modern techniques only recently being applied across the region.

Harrier Project is now expanded to include its previously acquired Snegamook Deposit. At 49,400 hectares represents one of the largest land positions in the Central Mineral Belt. The Harrier Project straddles key uranium-bearing structural corridors directly adjacent to and on trend with Atha Energy’s Moran Lake and Anna Lake projects, and Paladin Energy’s Michelin project – placing Azincourt at the center of a proven and growing uranium camp.

The Harrier Project, with over a dozen known uranium mineralization zones and surface rock samples grading up to 7.48% U₃O₈ (and >1.0% U₃O₈ in 10 distinct zones), offers a rare combination of grade, scale, and geological continuity. Notably, only 124 drill holes (19,851 metres total, over half of this on the former Snegamook project area) have ever been completed across the combined property, leaving ample opportunity for new discovery with modern methods.

The Harrier Project includes 14 identified zones containing known uranium mineralization. At this time, the company is providing additional information on two areas which cover four of these prospects, the Moran Heights Prospect and the Boiteau Lake area. These areas are along trend to the northeast from the Moran Lake C uranium deposit.

Additional prospects and areas will be disclosed further as the compilation progresses and field work to confirm and examine the property is undertaken.

The Boiteau group consist of nine licences covering 15,700 ha. This is the northernmost block of the Harrier Project and straddles the Kanariktok Bay Shear Zone. The licences are underlain by a sequence of sandstone, conglomerate, and massive volcanic flows.

Airborne magnetics, Landsat imagery, air photo interpretation and ground investigation identified a 12 km long, northeast trending structural corridor located in the heart of the Boiteau claims. Although only a portion of this structural feature has been prospected in detail, significant uranium mineralization was found in 2008 in nine separate bedrock showings over a strike length of nearly 4.5 km. The Boiteau Prospect returned very high grades, including 1.48% U 3 O 8 and 1.10% U 3 O 8 . The source of these boulders has yet to be determined.

During the summer of 2024, Koba investigated a series of airborne radiometric anomalies, identifying additional high-grade uranium at the Goshawk Prospect, located 4.5 km east of the Boiteau Prospect, along a 1.25 km long radiometric anomaly. A boulder sample returned 3.68% U 3 O 8 and 1.21% Pb. During the same program, the Falcon Prospect was identified, located 6 km south-southwest of the Boiteau Prospect, along a 700 m long airborne radiometric anomaly. A boulder sample returned 0.33% U 3 O 8 .

The company is continuing to compile additional details of historical drilling and recent groundwork at the Harrier Project and will provide more details as the process advances. Planning is underway for additional prospecting and ground truthing of anomalies during the summer of 2025. An initial summer program is being planned to evaluate additional anomalies, examine existing prospects, and examine historical drill core for the Snegamook Deposit in advance of a significant field program in 2026 which will include diamond drilling. Efforts will also be made to locate historical reconnaissance drill core for the Moran Heights area.

“As we dig into the data we are receiving for the Harrier Project, the amount of work to be completed and the opportunities for discovery this presents are phenomenal,” commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration. “The acquisition of this underexplored land package in the centre of the CMB is game-changing for Azincourt,” continued Perkins.

The Company is currently active at its East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and its Snegamook and Harrier uranium projects, located in the Central Mining Belt of Labrador.

