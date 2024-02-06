Banyan Gold drills 1.92 g/t gold over 39.7 metres at Powerline deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon

Share this article

Banyan Gold Corp. [TSXV: BYN; OTCQB: BYAGF] reported analytical results from 13 diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the company’s AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes targeted the central portion of the Powerline Deposit as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from these most recent analytical results include: AX-24-595: 31.2 metres of 0.68 g/t gold from 17.5 metres; AX-24-595: 39.7 m of 1.92 g/t Au from 72.3 m; AX-24-596: 45.0 m of 0.53 g/t Au from 85.6 m; AX-24-622: 12.6 m of 1.60 g/t Au from 318.5 m; AX-24-624: 79.2 m of 0.52 g/t Au from 79.3 m; AX-24-626: 40.5 m of 1.43 g/t Au from 94.8 m; AX-24-627: 32.0 m of 1.56 g/t Au from 41.21 m; AX-24-628: 66.4 m of 0.69 g/t Au from 82.3 m; AX-24-631: 46.6 m of 0.51 g/t Au from 43.4 m and AX-24-633: 33.2 m of 0.73 g/t Au from 133.0 m.

“The 2024 drilling program of the Powerline Deposit has clearly defined high-grade gold zones, both on/near-surface and to depth,” stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. “These results have confirmed gold mineralization in the area between Airstrip and Powerline. This largely undrilled section separating the two deposits could add significant high-grade gold ounces with further drilling. Holes 622, 627 and 625 from this gap area returned grades of 1.6 g/t over 12.5 metres,1.56 g/t over 32m and 1.55 g/t over 5.5 m, respectively, with additional mineralization observed throughout these holes. This facilitates the creation of a larger mining pit integrating both Powerline and Airstrip. The Powerline and Airstrip Deposits remain open to expansion in all directions.”

The 173 km2 AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan can earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The Inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 km2), accessible by a network of gravel access roads.

