Banyan Gold drills 2.13 g/t gold over 32.6 metres, Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Project, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. [TSX-V: BYN; OTCQB: BYAGF] reported analytical results from 21 diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the company’s AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes was drilled in the eastern portion of the Powerline Deposit as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from the most recent assay results: AX-24-557: 24.5 metres of 0.85 g/t Au from 53.5 m. AX-24-568: 40.3 m of 0.80 g/t Au from 40.3 m. AX-24-572: 23.1 m of 0.87 g/t Au from surface. AX-24-576: 20.9 m of 1.05 g/t Au from surface. AX-24-578: 69.3 m of 0.35 g/t Au from 13.0 m. AX-24-582: 32.6 m of 2.13 g/t Au from 14.0 m. AX-24-582: 54.4 m of 0.50 g/t Au from 54.6 m. AX-24-605: 64.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 48.2 m. AX-24-608: 53.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from 27.0 m. AX-24-611: 82.5 m of 0.49 g/t Au from 35.0 m.

“This year’s program has confirmed areas of consistent higher-grade mineralization within the Powerline Deposit, while strengthening geological controls on the Resource model,” stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. “We are excited that this year’s program has yielded valuable insights to the potential for broader scale mineralization beyond the Resource update anticipated in Q2, 2025. The validated correlation between mineralization and stratigraphy, along with our geophysical work (3D geophysical interpretation and ZTEM), has identified both proximate, distal and deep targets – emphasizing the significant growth potential for gold mineralization at AurMac.”

Banyan’s primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 km2 AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 km2), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

