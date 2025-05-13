Barksdale Resources Completes Payment for 51% Ownership of Sunnyside

Share this article

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) (“Barksdale” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the C$1 million cash payment and released 5 million shares of Barksdale stock, both to Regal Resources (now Great Basin Minerals). These payments fulfill all the Phase I earn-in requirements securing a permanent 51% ownership of the Sunnyside project in Arizona, U.S.A. (Announced May 13, 2025.) Shares provided to Regal are subject to a four-month trading hold period.

“Completion of all the Phase I earn-in stipulations outlined in the Barksdale-Regal joint venture agreement within the two-year period is a significant accomplishment on behalf of all Barksdale stakeholders,” said CEO William Wulftange.

“Just as important, the associated drill programs have intersected the down-dip extension of South32’s Taylor deposit and initiated testing of copper porphyry-style mineralization located solely on the Sunnyside Property where historical drill programs reported intervals with elevated copper, manganese, antimony and silver values,” he added.

“Barksdale is now focused on completing the Phase II earn-in stipulations that take the Company to a permanent 67.5% ownership of the prospective Sunnyside project within the next two-year period. This requires completing an additional 7,260 metres (25,000 feet) of drilling and payment of C$550,000 and issuance of 4.9 million shares,” said Mr. Wulftange. Once the 67.5% ownership is reached, the Company intends to drill the extension of South32’s Peake copper deposit on Sunnyside’s boundary.

Proposed Fall Drill Campaign

The Company has designed a 7,260 metre (25,000 feet) drill program to efficiently test copper, silver and associated base metal targets found exclusively on the Sunnyside property. These targets, previously identified by ASARCO during their 1970 through1992 exploration programs, were recommended for follow-up drilling which was not completed. The Company plans to initiate select ASARCO recommended follow-up drilling. The Company is currently soliciting bids from drill companies to complete this work.

Qualified Person

William Wulftange, Reg.Mem. SME, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release. He is the CEO and director of Barksdale.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure-particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals-at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow’s resource needs.

