Baselode Energy drills 0.59% U3O8 over 8.5 metres at Ackio, Saskatchewan

Baselode Energy Corp. [TSXV: FIND; OTCQB: BSENF] provided uranium (U 3 O 8 ) assay results from three of 43 drill holes of the 2024 drill program on the Ackio prospect in the Athabasca basin area of Northern Saskatchewan.

“Baselode’s Ackio prospect stands out among its peers due to the shallow depth of its mineralization, especially compared to the much deeper deposits elsewhere in the basin. We are highly encouraged by the results from holes AK24-118 and AK24-119, as they are the best intersections in pod 6 and rank among the top 20 drill holes at Ackio. These results strengthen our confidence in Ackio. It’s remarkable that, just over three years after discovering Ackio, we’re still achieving better-than-expected grades and widths,” commented James Sykes, CEO, president and ad director of Baselode.

Drill hole AK24-119 was collared to test the northern extent of pod 6, 25 metres downdip of hole AK22-039 (0.14% U 3 O 8 over 16.5 metres). This drill hole intersected twice the grade and increased thickness with a maximum of 0.28% U 3 O 8 over 21.0 metres at 141.0 metres depth, including high-grade uranium of 1.55% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres.

Drill hole AK24-118 was collared to test the downdip extent 25 metres from AK22-035, which returned 0.54% U 3 O 8 over 7.3 metres. This drill hole intersected similar but better results, with 0.59% U 3 O 8 over 8.5 metres at 153.0 metres depth, including high-grade uranium of 1.25% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres.

The wider and higher-grade intersections from AK24-118 and AK24-119 help improve the overall uranium mineralization statistics of pod 6.

Drill hole AK24-117 was collared to test the mid-lower extents of pod 6, 15 metres up-dip of hole AK22-020, which returned 0.08% U 3 O 8 over 4.45 metres and 0.13% U 3 O 8 over 2.9 metres. This drill hole intersected similar results as AK22-020, with a maximum of 0.07 per cent U 3 O 8 over 7.5 metres at 128.5 metres, confirming pod 6 to be pinching out in the downdip direction.

Assay results from an additional 40 drill holes from the now completed Ackio and Hook drill programs are pending and will be released after review and approval.

High-grade uranium is defined by the company as composite results with more than 1.00% U 3 O 8 and no greater than 2.0 metres continuous internal dilution (dilution is less than 1.00% U 3 O 8 ).

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 238,930 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca basin area of Northern Saskatchewan. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The company discovered the Ackio near-surface uranium prospect in September 2021. Ackio measures greater than 375 metres along strike, greater than 150 metres wide, comprising at least nine separate uranium pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 metres and 32 metres beneath the surface in pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 metres Ackio remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode’s Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca basin.

