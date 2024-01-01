Basin Uranium commences field survey at Chord Project, South Dakota

Share this article

Basin Uranium Corp. [CSE-NCLR; OTC-BURCF] provided an update on permitting for the company’s flagship Chord uranium project in South Dakota. The company commenced field work on a special-status plant species survey (SSPSS) through its consultant BKS Environmental Associates Inc.

The survey, analysis and reporting are being conducted on both the state and federal land to encompass all future planned drilling activity at the Chord. Data collected on federal lands during the SSPSS will be used to analyze the potential environmental effects under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The data collected from the state lands during the SSPSS will be used to analyze the potential environmental effects by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP) and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SDDANR).

“We have commenced an exhaustive environmental baseline surveying program at our Chord project to ensure the highest level of monitoring and assessment for our future work programs,” commented Mike Blady, CEO of Basin Uranium. “Our commitment to environmentally safe exploration extends through to our exploration model, which is to demonstrate the economic viability of low-impact in-situ recovery of uranium mineralization. This program is designed to adhere to the highest state and federal permitting standards to ensure the most expedient pathway through permitting at Chord.”

Basin Uranium has five advanced-stage uranium projects located in the United States, namely the Chord and Wolf Canyon projects in South Dakota, the South Pass and Great Divide Basin projects in Wyoming, and the Wray Mesa project in Utah. All five projects have seen extensive historical exploration and located in prospective development areas. The Company also has the Mann Lake uranium project, located in the world-class Athabasca basin of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, in addition to the CHG gold project in south-central British Columbia.

Share this article