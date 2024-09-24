Bathurst Metals completes soil sampling at Peerless project, British Columbia

Share this article

Bathurst Metals Corp. [TSXV: BMV; OTC: BMVVF] has completed additional detailed soil sampling in areas known to host highly anomalous gold-in-soil results at the Peerless project near Goldbridge in the Bridge River Mining Camp, southwest British Columbia.

At the Peerless project, based on the successful definition of highly anomalous, soil-in-soil results at the newly discovered Gamma zone posted on the company’s September 24, 2024, news release, the company has completed evaluating an additional four locations known to contain side-spaced, highly anomalous gold-in-soil anomalies.

These highly anomalous gold-in-soil areas were selected based on containing similar lithological and structural settings to known gold deposits in area – in particular, being in very close proximity to thrusted ultramafics, where there are later crosscutting brittle-ductile structures.

More soil sampling will be undertaken at a later date as many similar, highly prospective areas require additional fieldwork. All soil samples have now been submitted for analysis; results are pending.

Ryan Yanch has been added to the advisory board. Mr. Yanch has worked in the public markets as a registered trader and a marketing consultant for public companies for over 12 years. Mr. Yanch has also co-founded two marketing agencies and he is currently president of Guerilla Capital, a marketing company.

The company granted Yanch 200,000 incentive stock options, which have a 10-year term at an exercise price of five cents per option share.

