Bear Creek Mining drills 62.59 g/t gold over 7.2 metres at Mercedes mine, Mexico

Share this article

Bear Creek Mining Corp. [BCM-TSXV; BCEKF-OTCQX] reported results from underground definition and delineation drilling at its Mercedes gold mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company has focused drilling on the Marianas, Rey de Oro, Diluvio and Lupita deposits, all of which are associated with near-term production; however, the results also hold significant implications for exploration upside.

At Marianas, UG-MR23-115 returned 1 metres of 47.90 g/t gold and 39.00 g/t silver. UG-MR23-116 returned 7.2 metres of 62.59 g/t gold and 92.92 g/t silver.

At Rey de Oro, UG-RDO23-083 returned 1.5 metres of 21.00 g/t gold and 11.00 g/t silver. UG-RDO23-085 returned 7.5 metres of 3.53 g/t gold and 53.40 g/t silver, as well as 1.3 metres of 29.30 g/t gold and 63.00 g/t silver.

At Diluvio, UG-DI23-167 returned 6.7 metres of 3.24 g/t gold and 63.20 g/t silver. UG-D123-169 returned 5.1 metres of 7.11 g/t gold and 78.33 g/t silver.

At Lupita, DF-1094LP-001b returned 4.5 metres of 5.46 g/t gold and 95.60 g/t silver. Refer to original press release for complete assays and true widths.

Andrew Swarthout, Director and Qualified Person, states, “Our 2023 drilling program at Mercedes has to date concentrated on improving operations and production in the current workings. We are very excited by the results of this underground drilling program, which have returned intercepts with gold grades substantially higher – in some cases up to 30 times higher – than the currently defined resources of the deposits in which they occur. We are also seeing geological evidence including hydrothermal textures and higher gold and silver grades as we proceed to the north along the main Mercedes structure, which supports our belief that the source of mineralization in the Mercedes district may occur in the unexplored northern extensions of this important structure. This exploration thesis applies to other targets at Mercedes, including the San Martin offset, Klondike, Rey del Oro and Margaritas East and we look forward to reinitiating surface exploration drilling in 2023/24.”

Share this article