Beauce Gold Fields drills gold-bearing mineralization for discovery at Beauceville, Quebec

Share this article

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (Champs d’Or en Beauce) [TSXV: BGF] reported results of its summer diamond drill program in Beauceville, Quebec. The shallow drill program, consisting of 13 holes totaling 970 metres, was carried out on the Giroux and Grondin gold showings.

Drilling intersected gold-bearing structures within the antiform Saddle Reef, with grades ranging from low to high. One drill hole testing an IP anomaly revealed a major fault zone hosting gold bearing mineralization. All mineralized zones remain open laterally and at depth, underscoring the strong exploration potential of the property.

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO, commented: “The drilling confirms a major underexplored Saddle Reef structure that remains open both laterally and at depth. The continuity of mineralization demonstrates strong potential for additional lode gold discoveries.”

Grondin Zone Highlights: Highest grades were found near the axis of the Saddle Reef antiform. For example, hole GR-25-02 intersected 2.0 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 5.2 g/t Au over 0.5 metres.

All zones remain open laterally and at depth, with mineralization extending several hundred metres at Grondin.

Drilling at the Grondin Zone followed up on the 2024 IP survey, which was largely conducted over the Grondin showing, already well delineated by 2023 drilling. The showing consists of a strong breccia subsequently invaded by extensive stockworks. These stockworks cut across the two main lithologies, forming a complex network of quartz veins and veinlets.

Gold mineralization was encountered in most 2023 drill holes, with mineralized envelopes up to 10 m thick (e.g., RG-23-01). Gold is closely associated with sulfides occurring in quartz and/or host rock. Sulfides range from trace amounts to semi-massive clusters up to several centimetres in diameter. The principal gold-bearing sulfides include fine- to micro-grained pyrite, sphalerite, and arsenopyrite.

Notable Holes – GR-25-01: Drilled ~60 m southwest of Grondin. Intersected a gold zone from 48 m depth returned 0.9 g/t Au over 5 m (55–60 m).

GR-25-02, GR-25-03, GR-25-06: Tested Grondin at various depths, confirming gold enrichment near the antiform axis. Best result: 5.2 g/t Au over 0.5 m at 22 m depth (GR-25-02). This aligns with 2023 drill holes returning up to 8.85 g/t Au over 1 m, including 11.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m.

GR-25-07: Targeted anomaly PP-1 and high arsenic values from the 2024 soil survey. Intersected a weak gold zone near surface.

Drill hole GR-25-08, designed to test anomaly PP-1, intersected strongly folded black argillite enriched in sulfides and cut by a major fault zone. This structure returned significant gold values, including 0.8 g/t Au over 9.5 m, with a higher-grade interval of 2.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

The company interprets that certain faults cutting graphitic argillite horizons may host gold enrichment. To further evaluate this potential, cores from three 2023 holes and fourteen 2021 holes with similar lithologies will be re-examined and re-assayed.

This work will be complemented by a reinterpretation of geophysical surveys conducted by Fancamp Exploration (2018) and INRS (2018), the latter which identified a major fault line running parallel to the Saddle Reef and the paleoplacer channel. A 2021 report by Dr. Marc Richer Laflèche (INRS) recommended several follow-up holes along this fault, some of which remain untested. The company intends to review drilled results and advance uncompleted targets, particularly north of the paleoplacer channel.

Future work will include detailed mapping, geochemistry, and targeted geophysical surveys (VLF and/or IP) to refine drill targets. Fault zones may be effectively traced using low-cost VLF electromagnetic surveys, which will guide reinterpretation of datasets and future drill planning.

Giroux Zone Highlights: NE limb of an antiform returned a broad intersection of 16.5 m at 0.25 g/t Au, including 0.8 g/t Au over 0.5 metres (BE-25-03).

Structural interpretation suggests a mega-antiform fold controlling gold mineralization; the SE limb remains untested.

Confirms gold mineralization along the Saddle Reef traced for 4 km from Grondin Zone. Evidence indicates eroded precious-metal horizons contributed to historical placer gold in Giroux Brook and the Gilbert River.

A few hundred metres north of Giroux, hole BE-25-01 tested IP and soil anomaly PP-5. The hole, drilled to 81 m, intersected mainly grey shale, but the source of the anomaly remains unexplained.

Other holes (BE-25-02 to BE-25-05) intersected mineralized lapilli tuffs with quartz veins hosting pyrite and arsenopyrite. Results included 0.15 g/t Au over 6 m (BE-25-02); 16.5 m at 0.25 g/t Au including 0.8 g/t Au over 0.5 m (BE-25-03) and 0.19 g/t Au over 1.7 m (BE-25-04).

Interpretation suggests a mega-antiform fold, with three gold-bearing lapilli tuff horizons on the NW limb. The SE limb near Giroux Brook remains untested due to terrain access issues.

It is also interpreted that erosion of precious-metal-bearing layers released gold into the Giroux Brook drainage, feeding the Gilbert River. This brook was central to 19th-century placer gold mining.

The 2025 drilling program has confirmed structurally controlled gold mineralization at both Giroux and Grondin. Combined with 2023–2024 exploration work and updated placer Exploration Targets, these results demonstrate the strong potential of the Beauce Gold property to host both significant placer and bedrock lode gold deposits.

The company plans to apply for an expansion of its ATI Authorization from Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MRNF) to allow additional “impact exploration work” and further drilling.

Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The company’s objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits.

The company’s flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada’s first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+).

Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The company’s geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.

Share this article