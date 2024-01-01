Bedford Metals expands satellite survey to include Close Lake, Saskatchewan

Share this article

Bedford Metals Corp. [TSXV-BFD], following the positive initial results from its satellite survey on its Ubiquity Lake uranium project, has decided to expand the scope of the survey to include its recently optioned Close Lake uranium project in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. The expanded survey will be conducted by CanExplor Management Ltd., leveraging advanced technology to analyze helium emission data which directly correlates with uranium decay.

The initial survey over the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project is expected to provide significant insights into subsurface geology and uranium mineralization, enhancing Bedford’s understanding of the area. The interpretation of these results is underway, and the company will release them once received. The decision to include the Close Lake Uranium Project in this survey is driven by compelling initial findings.

Peter Born, President of Bedford, stated, “The early results from our Ubiquity Lake survey have been highly encouraging, and expanding the survey to include Close Lake is a natural progression. This expanded survey will provide us with a more comprehensive understanding of the geological potential of both projects. By integrating these datasets, we can refine our exploration strategies and focus on the most promising targets.”

The Close Lake Uranium Project covers an area of approximately 2,250 hectares, adjacent to Bedford’s Ubiquity Lake claims. The expanded survey will now encompass a total of over 3,600 hectares of prospective ground, utilizing state-of-the-art VNIR (Visible Near Field Infrared) and SWIR (Shortwave Infrared) technology to detect helium emissions and other key indicators of uranium deposits.

Bedford remains committed to environmental stewardship and responsible resource development. The Company is dedicated to conducting all exploration activities to the highest environmental standards and continues to work closely with local communities and indigenous groups to ensure respectful and transparent engagement.

The Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project, covering 1,382 hectares, lies just south of the bottom lip of the Athabasca Basin, adjacent to ALX Uranium’s Carpenter Lake Project to the east. Situated near the Cable Bay Shear Zone, parallel to the Virgin River Shear Zone, which hosts Cameco’s Centennial uranium deposit, the project holds immense potential. Furthermore, it is located 100 km west of Cameco’s past-producing Key Lake uranium mine, underscoring the strategic significance of its location.

The Close Lake Uranium Project lies on the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, adjoining claims held by Cameco Corporation, the largest uranium producer in the world. The project spans approximately 245 hectares and lies within the primary exploration corridor, which hosts the Keys Lake Mine, the Cigar Lake Mine and the McArthur River Mine. Access to the property is done through a network of roads and trails.

