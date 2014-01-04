Bemetals drills 3.29 g/t gold, 7.9 g/t silver over 5.6 metres at Kato, Japan

Bemetals Corp. [BMET-TSXV; BMTLF-OTCQB; 1OI-FSE] reported a batch of recent assay results from its continuing drilling program at the Kato gold project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Highlights of recent Kato drilling results: KT23-19 (Interval 1) returned 6.40 metres grading 1.74 g/t g/t gold  and 5.4 g/t silver, including 1.70 metres grading 5.58 g/t gold and 11.5 g/t silver. Interval 2 returned 5.60 metres grading 3.29 g/t Au and 7.9 g/t Ag, including 1.00 metre grading 9.46 g/t Au and 17.6 g/t Ag. Also including 0.43 metres grading 9.65 g/t Au and 8.7 g/t Ag.

KT23-20 returned (Interval 3) returned 13.55 metres grading 1.19 g/t Au and 18.32 g/t Ag, including 1.95 metres grading 3.55 g/t Au and 21.66 g/t Ag.

KT23-18 (Interval 2) returned 10.54 metres grading 1.28 g/t Au and 17.4 g/t Ag, including 1.37 metres grading 4.48 g/t Au and 75.5 g/t Ag. Interval 5 returned 6.70 metres grading 2.48 g/t Au and 36.1 g/t Ag, including 1.90 metres grading 7.50 g/t Au and 91.7 g/t Ag.

KT23-17 (Interval 3) returned 3.60 metres grading 2.12 g/t Au and 14.9 Ag, including 1.00 metre grading 6.31 g/t Au and 17.8 g/t Ag. Interval 6 returned 3.15 metres grading 1.18 g/t Au and 7.7 Ag, including: 0.75 metres grading 3.32 g/t Au and 13.0 g/t Ag.

Reported widths are drilled core lengths as true widths are unknown at this time. Based upon current data it is estimated true widths range between 55 to 65% of the drilled intersections.

John Wilton, president and CEO, stated: “This batch of drilling results includes intersections from both the Seta and Kamitake veins at our Kato Project in Hokkaido, Japan. Combining these results with existing data has motivated targets with potential to further extend the higher-grade zones within the Seta Vein. Drill testing of these high-grade target zones is in progress. This drilling also recognized other gold bearing epithermal veins southwest of the Seta and Kamitake veins which indicates a wide corridor of mineralization exists. KT23-17 returned eight mineralized zones, including some shallow depth intercepts, and is the company’s southeastern most drill hole to date. This suggests the Kato corridor hosting gold vein mineralization has dimensions at least 200 metres wide and 1.3 km of strike extent. These factors confirm the large-scale potential of gold mineralization on the property.”

The company reported results from approximately 1,660 metres of drilling completed in six drill holes at the Kato Project. This drilling has returned multiple zones of epithermal gold mineralization related to the Seta, Kamitake and other new vein zones intersected in the program to date.


