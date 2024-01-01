Benton drills 22.0 metres of 7.47% copper, including 8.0 metres of 11.93% copper at Great Burnt Project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV: BEX] reported that it has received additional impressive Copper (Cu) results from the Great Burnt Main Zone, Newfoundland, and confirms mineralization in a parallel Footwall Zone. The company was targeting the potential of a parallel conductor that was recently identified through the completion of a down hole geophysical survey. Given the location of this strong footwall conductor/anomaly, the company planned drill hole GB-24-49 that would also serve as an infill hole within the Great Burnt Main Zone and continue eastward to intersect the Footwall Zone. The Great Burnt Main Zone was successfully intersected at 220 m downhole and cut an impressive 22.0 metres grading 7.47% Cu, 3.76 g/t Silver (Ag) and 0.03% Cobalt (Co), including 15.0 metres of 10.02% Cu, including 8.0 metres of 11.93% Cu.

“The hole continued to a depth of 454 metres and cut several sections of silicified mafic volcanics with stringer sulphides, with one section grade 0.25% Cu and 0.9 g/t Gold (Au) over 9.5 metres, including, 0.35% Cu and 4.21 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. The company has received further excellent results from the Great Burnt Main Zone and confirmed the potential of this wide-open Footwall Zone located 170-200 metres to the east.

Drilling has now resumed to test this parallel horizon in several areas in hopes of identifying the strong conductor and delineating this new copper-gold horizon. The company is planning multiple drill holes on this horizon, along with testing the down plunge extension of the Great Burnt Main Zone.

The company would also like to report that has received highly anomalous results from sections of newly discovered sulphides located 200 metres west of the historical End Zone, located 5.5 km north of the Great Burnt Main Zone and 1 km south of the South Pond Copper Gold Zone, where high-grade copper boulders grading up to 4.55% Cu have yet to be sourced.

Narrow sections with grades of 0.17% Cu have been received in addition to a 4.0-metre section grading 0.12% nickel, further elevating the potential to make nickel discoveries on the project. The Company has initiated a detailed magnetometer survey in this area to narrow the search for the high-grade copper.

President and CEO, Stephen Stares, stated, “Grades and widths of this calibre are exceptionally rare in our industry. Confirming gold and copper mineralization in a parallel zone that is associated with an unsourced strong conductor has our team extremely excited. Moreover, 8 km further north, we have another large system with gold-copper coming together rapidly. This presents us with an unparalleled opportunity and we look forward to continuing to uncover this project’s potential.”

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold project with Homeland Nickel Inc. [TSXV: SHL] holding the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes of 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 of 2.35% Cu Inferred. The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion.

Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 metres of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 metres of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 metre of 12.70% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 metres of 1.43 g/t Au and 43.75 metres of 1.62 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

