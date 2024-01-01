Benton Resources drills 21.1 metres of massive sulphides at Great Burnt Main Zone, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV: BEX] reported that it has completed a drill hole at the Great Burnt Main Deposit, Newfoundland, to test a parallel conductor interpreted to be a footwall zone located approximately 150 metres to the east of the main deposit. All samples have been submitted to the lab, and assays are pending for this drill hole.

Given the location of the footwall conductor, the Company planned a drill hole GB-24-49 that would also serve as an infill hole within the Main Deposit and continue eastward to intersect the footwall zone. The Main deposit was intersected at 220 metres down and cut 21.1 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphide of high-grade copper mineralization.

The hole continued to a depth of 454 metres and at 393 metres, it intersected hard silicified mafic volcanics with stringer pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. This assemblage is very similar to the horizon that hosts the Main Deposit. The company is excited to have confirmed and identified that a parallel, mineralized footwall horizon is present in the system and will further target this horizon in upcoming drilling.

Drilling will pause now for the Christmas Break and resume in mid-January, when it will test numerous other deep and parallel targets, aimed at expansion of the Great Burnt Deposit.

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the operator.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes of 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 of 2.35% Cu Inferred.

The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1, 2 and 3 drill programs returned impressive results with 25.42 metres of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 metres of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 metre of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 metres of 1.43 g/t Au and 43.75 metres of 1.62 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

