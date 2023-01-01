Benton Resources drills 5.51% copper over 25.42 metres at Great Burnt, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] has received further impressive assay results from its recently completed phase 1 drill program at the Great Burnt copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland.

The company’s latest three drill holes have significantly expanded the continuity of the high-grade core along strike and down plunge, and it remains open to further expansion. GB-23-12, which cut 25.42 metres grading 5.51% is considered to be near the core of the high-grade lens, which is the deepest high-grade drill intersection on the Great Burnt deposit to date.

An interval within this zone returned 8.77% Cu, 4.43 g/t gold (Au), 82 g/t silver (Ag) and 1.12% zinc (Zn) over one metre. In addition, GB-23-13 and GB-23-14 also intersected the copper-rich zone, which is believed to be the up-dip and down-dip extension of the lens.

The company continues to be very encouraged with the expansion of this high-grade system, where it remains open up/down dip, down plunge and along strike. It is looking forward to further results as the company prepares for the future drill program, with the objective of expanding and continuing to confirm and improve upon the known high grades within the deposit.

Share this article