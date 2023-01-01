Benton Resources drills 5.51% copper over 25.42 metres at Great Burnt, Newfoundland

2 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] has received further impressive assay results from its recently completed phase 1 drill program at the Great Burnt copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland.

The company’s latest three drill holes have significantly expanded the continuity of the high-grade core along strike and down plunge, and it remains open to further expansion. GB-23-12, which cut 25.42 metres grading 5.51% is considered to be near the core of the high-grade lens, which is the deepest high-grade drill intersection on the Great Burnt deposit to date.

An interval within this zone returned 8.77% Cu, 4.43 g/t gold (Au), 82 g/t silver (Ag) and 1.12% zinc (Zn) over one metre. In addition, GB-23-13 and GB-23-14 also intersected the copper-rich zone, which is believed to be the up-dip and down-dip extension of the lens.

The company continues to be very encouraged with the expansion of this high-grade system, where it remains open up/down dip, down plunge and along strike. It is looking forward to further results as the company prepares for the future drill program, with the objective of expanding and continuing to confirm and improve upon the known high grades within the deposit.


Share this article

More Stories

First Quantum talks possible sale of Zambian assets

6 mins ago Staff Writer

China Gold resumes full production in Mongolia, shares rise

56 mins ago Staff Writer

Pan American Energy files NI 43-101 technical report for Horizon Lithium, Nevada

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Max Power Mining extends lithium discovery at Willcox, Arizona

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Hemlo Explorers updates Barrick Gold activities at Pic project, Ontario

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Cascadia Minerals drills 0.15% copper over 3.36 metres at Catch project, Yukon

3 hours ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

First Quantum talks possible sale of Zambian assets

6 mins ago Staff Writer

China Gold resumes full production in Mongolia, shares rise

56 mins ago Staff Writer

Pan American Energy files NI 43-101 technical report for Horizon Lithium, Nevada

1 hour ago Staff Writer

Max Power Mining extends lithium discovery at Willcox, Arizona

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Hemlo Explorers updates Barrick Gold activities at Pic project, Ontario

2 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.