Benton Resources drills more high-grade copper at Great Burnt and hits new multiple copper and gold horizons East of Main Zone, Newfoundland

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV: BEX] has received further high-grade results on the Great Burnt Main Zone (GBMZ), Footwall Zone (FW) and North Stringer Zone (NSZ), Newfoundland.

Highlights include DDH GB-25-65, drilled from West to East, was designed as an infill hole to test the GBMZ and intersect the FW, located 100-150 metres east of the GBMZ. Both zones were successfully intersected, cutting several sections of massive sulphide in the GBMZ grading 2.49% copper over 12.30 metres (2.95% CuEq), including 5.27% Cu over 4.80 metres (6.34% CuEq). This result significantly exceeds the nearby historic hole, GB50, drilled in 1969, which returned 0.13% Cu over 0.91 metres from smaller diameter core.

Three other important copper intersections were encountered east of the GBMZ, including: 0.33 metres grading 3.32% Cu (3.47% CuEq); 2.85 metres grading 1.27% Cu (1.55% CuEq) and 0.30 metres grading 1.07% Cu (1.16% CuEq).

These results confirm the presence of multiple copper-rich zones east of the GBMZ, an area that has seen little drilling or exploration. Due to the increased gold content observed in the FW and NSZ, the Company has decided to add a CuEq column and the full table of these results are below.

On June 3, 2025, the company released early assay results from a new area 150 metres north of the GBMZ which returned 2.15 g/t Au over 7.70 metres, including 5.46g/t Au over 2.75 metres. Elevated base metal results confirm copper mineralization is associated with this new gold-mineralized area. The company remains excited about this new area, which will be subject to further drilling.

The mineralized zone could represent an extension of mineralization intersected in hole GB-25-59, located 50 m to the south. In GB-25-59, an upper zone contained gold mineralization grading 0.67 g/t Au and 0.69% Cu over 14.40 m, including 2.16 g/t Au and 1.09% Cu over 3.00 m, while a lower zone in the same hole cut 0.89% Cu over 6.48 m including 1.11% Cu over 5.09 m. Drilling is currently paused until results are received and compiled, along with an evaluation of recent downhole geophysics, which will provide targeting for the restart of drilling.

The company has also completed GB-26-66, which is its deepest hole to date testing the down plunge extension of the GBMZ. The hole cut stringer copper-pyrrhotite mineralization near the bottom of the hole, but did not intersect massive sulphide. A subsequent down-hole deep EM survey has identified a strong conductor immediately below the hole.

In addition, Benton is continuing to plan further drilling for the South Pond Gold-Copper Zone where it has completed over 5.6 km of surface pulse Electro Magnetic (EM) along the South Pond (SP) trend on the Great Burnt Property. The survey has identified excellent conductive trends which coincide with known mineralized zones at SP, as well as multiple new targets, which will be subject to summer follow-up with prospecting, trenching and diamond drilling. The South Pond trend has been drill-tested at shallow depths over a strike length of approximately 2.3 km, with impressive results.

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project and Homeland Nickel holds the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes at 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

All drilling phases at Great Burnt to date have returned impressive results including: GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, including 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, including 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with robust results including: SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62 g/t Au, SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24 g/t Au and SP-24-32: 54.5 m of 1.88 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

