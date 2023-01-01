Benton Resources drills multiple high-grade copper zones at Great Burnt project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] has received partial assay results from its inaugural drill program at the Great Burnt Copper Gold project in Newfoundland. Holes GB-23-01 and GB-23-02, both intersected excellent copper grades, including 4.13% copper over 3.25 metres from 69.05 to 72.30 metres and 8.01% copper over 4.30 metres from 82.8 to 87.10 metres in GB-23-01 and 8.31% copper over 13.0 metres from 161.89 to 174.89 metres, including 12.80% copper over 3.00 metres from 169.89 to 173.89 metres, including 17.20% copper over 1.00 metre from 171.89 to 172.89 metres in GB-23-02.

Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be 70% of true width. Due to the success encountered in early drilling, the company is expanding the ongoing drill program to a minimum of 4,000 metres.

The company reported that all 11 holes drilled to date have intersected semi-massive and massive sulphides containing significant chalcopyrite (copper) mineralization. Benton’s first priority is the expansion of the Great Burnt high-grade core in the Main Deposit which has been extremely successful to date. Holes GB-23-01 through GB-23-11 were completed over approximately 350 metres in strike length. Hole GB-23-01 and GB-23-02 are reported here while GB-23-03 intersected the zone 30 metres updip from GB-20-05 and cut a combined 1.3 metres of semi-massive/massive sulphides from 158.00 to 158.60 metres and 154.80 to 155.50 metres. GB-23-04 intersected the zone 12 metres south of historical drill hole GB-86 and intersected a combined total of 16.6 metres of semi-massive/massive sulphides from 186.60 to 193.20 metres and 200.00 to 210.00 metres.

GB-23-05 was drilled from this same set-up and intersected the zone 15 metres updip from 186.73 to 189.28 metres. GB-23-06 and GB-23-07 were collared a further 40 metres south of GB-23-04 and GB-23-05 with both drill holes intersecting semi-massive/massive sulphides from 196.72 to 203.46 metres (GB-23-06), 202.07 to 206.35 metres and 220.39 to 231.54 metres (GB-23-07).

GB-23-08 and GB-23-09 were collared 25 metres south of GB-23-06 and 07 and both holes intersected the down plunge extension of the semi-massive/massive sulphides. Holes GB-23-10 and GB-23-11 were drilled 25 metres (GB23-10) and 50 metres (GB-23-11) along strike and both holes encountered semi-massive/massive sulphides from 276.50 to 296.00 metres (GB-23-10) and from 275.10 to 287.10m (GB-23-11).

The Great Burnt Main Zone has an NI 43-101 compliant resource prepared in 2022 for Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of 667,000 Tonnes (47.2 Mlb) Cu at 3.21% (indicated) and 482,000 Tonnes (25.0 Mlb) Cu at 2.35% (inferred), contained within mining lease 211(10210M). The Copper resource remains open to the south and at depth. Highlights of the drill programs to date include GB20-05 that returned 27.20 metres of 8.06% Cu, including 7.75 m of 16.88% Cu and other encouraging assays.

Exploration at the South Pond Zone has identified potential for both copper and gold along several kilometers of strike. Highlights of the 2021 drill program include SP21-01 that returned 1.69 g/t Au over 51.00 m, including 3.19 g/t Au over 11.00 m, within 10 m of surface and other encouraging assays. Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at about 70% of core lengths.

