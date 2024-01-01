Benton Resources drills wide interval of massive sulphides at Great Burnt Main Zone and makes new discovery, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources inc. [TSXV: BEX] reported that it continues to build on the high-grade copper mineralization present within the Great Burnt Main Zone (GBMZ), central Newfoundland. The company recently completed drill hole GB-25-60, its second drill hole from west to east, testing an area of the GBMZ believed to be lower-grade based on historical drilling, and continuing the hole eastward to hit the Footwall Zone. GB-25-60 cut a 15.00-metre section of mineralization with 10.40 metres of massive and semi-massive sulphide with heavy chalcopyrite from 137.40 metres to 147.90 metres.

Core angles on the zone are estimated to be 80-90% true thickness. The company anticipates that additional drilling will be required to test/upgrade these historical areas of weaker mineralization. Benton continues to believe that re-drilling of the historical areas is very important, as the closest historical hole GB31, located approximately 12.00 metres away, cut 8.84 metres at 1.09% copper. GB-25-60 continued eastward to a final depth of 310 metres and also intersected a 5.00-metre stringer zone interpreted to be the Footwall Zone from 272.20 to 277.20 metres.

In addition, the company reported intersecting two significant zones of heavy stringer to semi-massive mineralization under the surface area of the North Stringer Zone (NSZ). Hole GB-25-59 was designed to test a detailed ground magnetic anomaly approximately 200 m north of the GBMZ and the stratigraphy of the NSZ at depth. The hole cut two well mineralized chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite zones from 172.40 metres to 174.40 metres and a second zone 182.60 metres to 186.80 metres. This is the deepest hole in the northern part of the system and the company is planning immediate follow-up with downhole geophysics commencing this week, to be followed by further drilling.

The current drill program, totalling 3,220 metres to date, has targeted several new areas and zones, including the North Stringer/Footwall Zones, various shallow magnetic and geophysical anomalies and areas where highly anomalous copper and gold mineralization was discovered on surface. Most holes have intersected weak to strong mineralization with assay results expected shortly.

The company has currently paused drilling as it awaits results and completes its geophysical program. Eastern Geophysics Limited has been contracted for the downhole EM surveying of several new drill holes including the deep zone at the north end of the NSZ in GB-25-59. Benton will also complete a deep surface ground EM survey over selected areas of the Great Burnt Project, including the South Pond Copper-Gold deposit.

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project with Homeland Nickel Inc. holding the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes of 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 of 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

All drilling phases at Great Burnt to date have returned impressive results including: GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with robust results including: SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62 g/t Au, SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24 g/t Au and SP-24-32: 54.5 m of 1.88 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

