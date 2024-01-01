Benton Resources expands Great Burnt copper deposit down plunge, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] reported that it has received results from the phase three drill program at the Great Burnt project in Newfoundland. These latest results continue to show that the Great Burnt Deposit is continuous down plunge and along strike to the south, adding substantially to the deposit at depth.

Drill hole GB-24-45 cut 12.30 metres of 1.72% copper and 5.55 g/t silver over 12.30 metres with higher grades up to 6.12% copper and 11.30 g/t silver over 1.00 metre in drill hole GB-24-41. The company recently started its phase four drill program, with the first hole collared and in-progress a further 200 metres along strike to the south. This hole is targeting the deposit at approximately 450 metres below surface.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO, stated, “The recent set of Phase 3 results received at Great Burnt are in line with most viable VMS deposits around the globe and are very substantial as we continue to expand the VMS system. Due to the nature of prior phases of results at the Great Burnt Deposit, we are hopeful to intersect higher grades, as we continue to expand the deposit at depth and along strike, both of which remain completely open.”

At South Pond, the company has planned 12 holes to date, with many more to be proposed along the 2.7 km trend. This drilling will commence after the deep drilling is completed at Great Burnt.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade copper-gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes of 3.21% copper Indicated and 482,000 tonnes of 2.35% copper Inferred. The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 metres of 5.51% copper, including 9.78 metres of 8.31% copper, and 1.00 metre of 12.70% copper.

Share this article