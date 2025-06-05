Benton Resources expands land position at Dominion Project 21 km north-northeast of Calibre’s Marathon Mine, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV: BEX] has signed a second purchase agreement, subject to regulatory approval, to substantially increase its land position in the Tulks Volcanic Belt of the Victoria Lake Supergroup, Newfoundland, which is a highly favorable geological terrain with demonstrated potential for hosting both Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides and Gold mineralization.

The company signed a purchase agreement with an arms-length private company, Puddle Pond Resources Inc. for a one-time payment of $10,000 cash and 300,000 common shares for a 100% interest in the property subject to a 2% NSR (net smelter royalty), where Benton can purchase 1% for $1.0 million at anytime. The property consists of 6 licences totalling 67 units.

The company provided more detail related its June 5, 2025 news release whereby the company announced a purchase agreement for a property. The acquired property, that adds to the company’s Dominion Lake land position, consists of four licences totalling 31 units. The arms-length vendor was issued a one-time payment of $15,000 cash and 200,000 common shares for a 100% interest in the property subject to a 2% NSR, where Benton can purchase 1% for $1.0 million at anytime. No finders’ fees were paid by the Company for either property acquisition described above.

To date, Benton has had early prospecting success with significant new Gold and Base Metal discoveries in bedrock. One new discovery (Trinity Zone) located 3.5 km SSE of Daniel’s Pond VMS Deposit, has returned initial and individual grab samples with assays up to 14.6% Zn (zinc), 1.31% Pb (lead), 2.53% Cu (copper) and 68.7 g/t Ag (silver) and 0.17g/t Au (gold).

In addition to the new high-grade base metal discovery, two new areas of significant gold mineralization have been identified, the first extending last year’s Rickirb gold discovery by 100 metres NNE of the zone. It is described as a 12.0-metre wide quartz-flooded and silicified zone that has been traced intermittently now for a >200-metre strike and open in all directions. This new zone returned grab samples as high as 4.6 g/t gold from last year’s sampling and up to 6.41 g/t in the recent new sampling extending the zone to the NNE. A second area located approximately 7.7 km SW of the Rickirb Zone has identified multiple quart boulders and outcrop, which returned highly anomalous gold grading up to 6.0 g/t Au. This area will be subject to immediate follow-up.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes at 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 at 2.35% Cu Inferred. The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion.

Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 metres of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 metres of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 metre of 12.70% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 metres of 1.43 g/t Au and 43.75 metres of 1.62 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

