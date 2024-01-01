Benton Resources mobilizes exploration crews to Great Burnt copper-gold project, Newfoundland

Share this article

Benton Resources Inc. [TSXV-BEX] reported that it has mobilized a field crew to open the Great Burnt camp and commence regional prospecting and soil geochemical sampling.

In addition, Benton has executed a minimum 3,000-metre drill contract with a local company, MCL Drilling from Deer Lake, NL, with crews expected to arrive in late May to start its Phase 3 drill program. Benton anticipates that the drill program will be increased substantially as it ramps up its exploration program.

The Phase 3 exploration program will consist of regional soil geochemical sampling, prospecting and geological mapping; trenching, washing, mapping and channel sampling of the Great Burnt Main and South Pond Deposits; trenching, washing, mapping and channel sampling an extensive number of regional targets; drill testing the down plunge extents of the Great Burnt Main Deposit.

Also, infill drilling on the Great Burnt Main Deposit; drill testing the parallel plate conductor east of the Great Burnt Main Deposit; drill testing the South Pond Deposit; drill testing the South Pond B Gold zone; mineral deposit studies and lithogeochemical investigations in conjunction with Memorial University; structural geological mapping with experienced consulting geologist; and ongoing interpretation of historic and new geophysical data to generate targets for additional work.

Stephen Stares, president and CEO, stated: “With copper prices hovering at all-time highs, this is truly an exciting time for us at Benton as this will be our first full season of exploration at Great Burnt, and we anticipate that the coming months will continue to show the true potential of this highly prospective copper project. We will continue to update shareholders on our progress as the exploration program ramps up as well as when drilling commences. The Company is well funded to complete up to 15,000 m of drilling on immediate targets, with plans to continue drilling based on continued success.”

Highlights from Benton’s first two phases of drilling include GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu; GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu; GB-23-07: 12.30 m of 7.20% Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu; GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00 g/t Ag, 4.43 g/t Au; GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu; GB-23-16: 13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu and other encouraging assays. Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes at 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 at 2.35% Cu Inferred. The project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu.

