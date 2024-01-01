Benz drills new high grade gold lens at Glenburgh project

Share this article

Benz Mining Corp. [BZ-TSXV, BNZ-ASX] has reported more strong results from ongoing drilling at its Zone 126 prospect within the Glenburgh Gold project in Western Australia. The company said the latest results have successfully confirmed two major developments. They include the discovery of a new third lens or mineralization, approximately 70 metres southeast of the second lens and a significant 100-metre down-dip extension of known mineralization beneath the second lens.

Drilling highlights include 11 metres at 5.5 g/t gold from 196 metres and 20 metres at 2.6 g/t gold from 507 metres, including 5.0 metres at 5.4 g/t gold.

The company said exploration efforts will now prioritize this new lens horizon, with systematic drilling planned to define its scale and continuity which currently exceeds over 300 metres of vertical extent.

Meanwhile, drilling below the second lens has confirmed significant vertical and grade continuity, extending the known mineralization over 100 metres down plunge. Drilling highlights include 10 metres at 6.1 g/t gold from 450 metres, including 3.0 metres at 16.8 g/t gold.

Benz Mining shares were active on the news, easing 8.9% or $0.06 to 61 cents. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 70 cents and 10.5 cents.

Benz Mining is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt. Egerton gold projects in Western Australia.

Benz agreed to acquire the Glenburgh and Egerton projects from Spartan Resources Ltd. [SPR-ASX] in November, 2024. At the time of the sale, Spartan Interim Executive Chairman Simon Lawson said the Glenburgh and Egerton projects suffered from lack of attention in recent years as Spark focused on its Dalgaranga project. He described Glenburgh and Egerton as “exciting growth assets with demonstrated potential for high-grade underground ounces – which is expected to be the focus of Benz’s exploration campaign.’’

Benz kicked off its 30,000 metre RC drill campaign at the end of May 2025. It said diamond drilling is set to follow in the third quarter of 2025. It said the initial focus is on expanding the high-grade Zone 126 gold lenses along the untested northeast plunge direction, following up on recent high grade discovery intercepts, including 11 metres at 19.9 g/t gold from 274 metres. The company said drilling will also test parallel Zone 102 and other priority targets down the NE plunge direction guided by Benz’s proven exploration model, marking the first time these deposits will be drilled in this direction compared to previous exploration predominantly focused to the southwest.

Share this article