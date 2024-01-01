Benz Mining shares active on latest drilling news

Share this article

Benz Mining Corp. [BZ-TSXV, BNZ-ASX] has announced further strong results from ongoing drilling at the Icon Prospect, which is located on the company’s Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia.

Benz Mining shares were active on the news, rising 4.25% or $0.04 to 98 cents. The shares trade in a 52-week range of $1.05 and 11 cents.

The Icon deposit forms part of the 1.6-kilometre-long Icon-Apollo trend, historically treated as two separate deposits and only tested by shallow drilling. It sits 6.0 kilometres from the recently announced high grade Zone 126 trend and is positioned within the broader 18-kilometer materialized corridor of the Glenburgh project.

Recent drilling by Benz has confirmed the discovery of a third higher-grade lens between the Icon and Tuxedo trends. This new lens sits within a wide-scale gold system over 400 metres wide, representing a major new growth opportunity at Glenburgh, the company said in a press release.

Further step-out holes drilled at Icon targeting a large gap under the previous drilling returned broad zones of gold mineralization, confirming continuity and significant potential for resource growth.

Drilling highlights include 142 metres at 0.95 g/t gold from 227 metres within a broader 229 metres at 0.7 g/t gold (25GLR_048). 102 metres at 1.0 g/t gold from 96 metres (25GLR_058), pending assays for the remainder of the hole.

All holes ended in mineralization and will be extended to test the central lens position.

Drilling has also intersected the newly discovered Central Lens, which remains onlypartially drilled and open, with holes ending in strong mineralization.

Highlights include 55 metres at 1.1 g/t gold from 447 metres within 275 metres at 0.6 g/t gold (25GLR-044), ending in mineralization.

The company said drilling is set to continue with four RC drill rigs fully funded by a recent A$30 million bought deal, with two dedicated to bulk tonnage potential at Icon.

“The latest results continue to firm up the emerging higher-grade Central Lens at Icon, and it is becoming clear that this is shaping into something very special,” said Benz CEO Mark Lynch-Staunton. “These results confirm the strength of the central position, which sits within a 400-metre wide mineralized corridor – a scale that underscores the system’s potential.’’

The company also said these results reinforce its view that Glenburgh is evolving into a district-scale gold system, with Icon Apollo Trend now emerging as a cornerstone deposit capable of supporting substantial, long-life gold production.

It said the geometry, continuity, and thickness of the mineralization at the Icon Apollo Trend – particularly in the near surface environment – strongly support the potential for a low-strip, bulk-scale open-pit mining operation.

Benz Mining is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt. Egerton gold projects in Western Australia.

Share this article