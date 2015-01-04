Beyond Lithium discovers new lithium zone at Ear Falls, Ontario

Share this article

Beyond Lithium Inc. [BY-CSE; BYDMF-OTCQB] has discovered a new spodumene-bearing pegmatite zone at its 206 km2 Ear Falls project in northwestern Ontario. Grab samples have assayed up to 4.54% Li 2 O and a minimum 3-km-long prospective trend has been identified. A highly fractionated sample located 2 km northeast of the spodumene pegmatite zone establishes a minimum of 3-km-long trend for spodumene bearing pegmatites exploration.

Upon making this new discovery, Beyond Lithium strategically expanded the Ear Falls Project from 3,375 ha to 20,623 ha (~600% expansion) in area.

The Ear Falls Project, previously referred to as the Wenasaga Property, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, 70 km south of Red Lake and 145 km north of Dryden. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labour.

Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration, commented, “This spodumene discovery is significant as it occurs within a 13-km-long metasedimentary-granite structural corridor where there’s opportunity for more discoveries as we ramp up exploration. We are targeting subparallel spodumene pegmatite dykes along the main metasedimentary-batholith structure and the major regional fault. Exploration on the eastern expansion of the project also provides an opportunity to search for a potentially identical geological system.”

Tsang added, “Exploration at the Ear Falls Project is ongoing, and we have already submitted an exploration plan with Ontario’s Ministry of Mines to carry out a stripping and a drilling program to further delineate the spodumene pegmatites zone. The stripping and drilling program is targeted to commence in October.”

Allan Frame, President and CEO, commented: “This exciting news supports that new discoveries are possible outside of the remote regions of northern Quebec and Ontario. With just three months into our 2023 exploration program trying to cover all 64 projects with over 150,000 ha in area, Beyond Lithium has made two major discoveries in Ontario: the Allen Graeme pluton at Cosgrave and this new high grade spodumene bearing pegmatites zone at the Ear Falls Project. This early success shows the effectiveness of our exploration program. Many assay results remain to be received and announced and we are confident in delivering additional positive results before the end of the year.”

The finding of the spodumene pegmatites zone by Beyond Lithium at the Ear Falls project is a brand-new discovery in this region. Beyond Lithium recognized the potential of this area and was able to stake most of the prospective open grounds around the original claims and consolidated additional claims from a few prospectors to assemble a contiguous project of 20,623 ha in area.

The expansion has delineated two high priority areas for exploration: Explore along the main metasedimentary-batholith structure and the major regional fault and look for subparallel spodumene pegmatite dykes and explore for additional prospective structure along the newly mapped metasedimentary-batholith in the northwest and look for additional spodumene pegmatite dykes.

Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. Beyond Lithium currently has 28,259,658 common shares outstanding.

