Big Gold drills mineralization in multiple holes at Tabor Project, Ontario

Big Gold Inc. [CSE: BG; FSE: H7L] reported that multiple drill holes have intersected mineralized intersections, quartz veining, and shearing at the Tabor property, located on the highly prospective Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwestern Ontario.

The maiden drill program along the East Divide target, has confirmed the presence of quartz veining, shearing, and sulphide mineralization (pyrite, pyrrhotite) in multiple drill holes. Drilling has completed over 200 metres since commencing on November 25, 2024.

The up to 1,200 metres of the maiden drill program, is focusing on the East Divide Target Zone which sampled 11.4 g/t gold from surface during Phase 2 exploration and 1.46 metres of 10.9 g/t gold, 34.1 g/t silver, 0.5% copper, and 1.8% zinc from historical infill drilling.

“We are pleased to see that the observations of mineralization, quartz veining, and shearing in new drill core are consistent with historical drilling, and target baseline exploration at the East Divide. Drilling so far, been successful in outlining the presence of increased sulphide mineralization at depth. Our technical team is now working diligently to complete detailed logging and sampling of the drill core,” said Scott Walters, CEO.

Tabor is adjacent to the east, along trend of Goldshore’s Moss Lake gold deposit that hosts current inferred or higher category mineral resources of 6.73 million ounces gold, including an Indicated Resource of 1.535 million ounces gold grading 1.23 g/t and an Inferred Resource of 5.198 million ounces gold at a grade of 1.11 g/t and Tabor is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta-1 Project.

Gold mineralization on the project is, at least in part, associated with quartz veins, shearing and more abundant sulphides. Geological and mineralization characteristics at Tabor are similar to those found on some of the neighbouring properties, including Goldshore’s Moss Lake project where a recent drill hole intersected 2.17 g/t gold over 50.35 metres and at the Delta-1, where Delta Resources Limited recently (March 1, 2024) reported a drill intercept of 15.94 g/t gold over 10 metres.

Big Gold’s initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario.

