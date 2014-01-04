Big Ridge Gold drills 3.78 g/t gold over 16.3 metres at Destiny, Quebec

Share this article

Big Ridge Gold Corp. [BRAU-TSXV; ALVLF-OTCQB] reported diamond drill results from its Destiny gold project, located 100 km northwest of Val d’Or, Quebec. The drill holes reported in this press release are from the central portion of the DAC zone and Gap zone designed to confirm the mineralized structure identified in past drill programs.

Highlights include drill hole DES-21-173 that intersected 8.9 g/t gold over 0.4 metres. Drill hole DES-21-177 intersected 5.17 g/t Au over 5.8 metres, including 43.1 g/t Au over 0.6 metres. Drill hole DES-21-179 intersected 3.78 g/t Au over 16.3 metres, including 8.85 g/t Au over 6.7 metres and 42.6 g/t Au over one metre.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization across the DAC zone in the 2021 drill program with results being reflective of the variable gold content seen in historic drilling with intersections of visible gold creating significantly higher localized grades.

The 2021 Destiny drill program completed by Big Ridge’s past project partner totalled 10,600 metres of diamond drilling in 27 holes at the DAC and Gap zones. Results reported are from the final nine drill holes from the 2021 program at Destiny.

Results released today from the Destiny drill program are the remaining unreported hole results from the 2021 drill program completed by the past project partner Clarity Gold Corp.

Reported results for Drill Holes DES21-156 to DES21-171 are related to exploration in the central portion of the Destiny project claims targeting the DAC and Gap Zones. Clarity also completed two drill holes on the eastern end of the property, no significant results were reported in these holes. The 2021 drill program focused on infill drilling and extension of gold mineralization between, the DAC and Gap Zones as well as testing the deposit at depth. The program was successful in both areas and demonstrated that the Destiny gold project remains open for further expansion of the DAC deposit. Refer to original press release for complete drill results.

The Destiny Gold Project is located is Despinassay Township, 100 km northeast of Val d’Or. The property is accessible by provincial highway 397 which passes through the property. The property consists of 127 mineral claims totaling 5,013 Ha and is owned 100% by Big Ridge (formerly Alto Ventures). The property hosts the DAC Deposit comprised of high-grade quartz veins occurring within five parallel altered gold bearing shear zones. Two other target areas, the Gap and the Darla Zones are also exploration targets of continued interest.





