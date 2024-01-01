Bitterroot Resources receives drill permit for Nighthawk Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Share this article

Bitterroot Resources Ltd.’s [TSXV: BTT] subsidiary, Trans Superior Resources, Inc., reported that the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management, Tonopah Field Office (BLM) has determined that the company’s Nighthawk Gold Project Notice of Operations (Notice) is complete.

The BLM-approved Notice allows the construction of up to 15 drill sites and associated overland travel on the 240-claim Nighthawk gold-silver project, located in the Walker Lane gold district, 30 miles west of Tonopah, Nevada.

Company management is planning 3,000-4,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling in 15-20 angled holes testing geophysical (drone magnetics) and geological targets prospective for near-surface epithermal oxide gold/silver deposits. These greenfields targets occur along seven miles of prominent linear magnetic lows with gold/silver mineralized float seen downslope on the gently sloping pediment surface

The Boss Mine and Castle/Berg oxide gold deposits are located on third party claims immediately east of and contiguous with Nighthawk. Overburden depths are expected to range from 0-30 metres. The project area is at low elevation and accessible year-round by a paved highway and existing gravel roads.

These unpatented claims are 100%-owned by the company and are not subject to underlying vendor agreements or royalties.

